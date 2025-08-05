Breaking: Foodbank Inc. to host mass food distribution at Nutter Center Thursday

Levitt Pavilion Dayton celebrates World Indigenous Day with free concert featuring Native American rock/blues band

Levitt Pavilion Dayton will celebrate World Indigenous Day Saturday, Aug. 9. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

36 minutes ago
Levitt Pavilion Dayton and REACH Indigenous Advocacy are partnering for a World Indigenous Day celebration featuring an acclaimed Native American rock/blues band.

Saturday’s concert spotlights Indigenous, led by Mato Nanji (Ma-TOE NON-gee), who was born and raised on the Yankton Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. Known for their powerful guitar riffs and soulful vocals, the band blends traditional Native American influences with modern blues and rock.

“Mato Nanji’s music is deeply personal, reflecting his heritage and experiences,” noted the Levitt Pavilion Dayton website. “The band has released several acclaimed albums and toured extensively, captivating audiences with their electrifying performances and heartfelt lyrics.”

Indigenous, an acclaimed Native American rock/blues band led by Mato Nanji, will perform Aug. 9 at Levitt Pavilion Dayton in celebration of World Indigenous Day. Photo courtesy of Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Nanji has also dedicated his life and music to honoring Native heritage and inspiring Indigenous youth. Influenced by his father, the late Greg Zephier Sr., a spiritual leader and musician, Nanji formed Indigenous with his siblings in their teens. In particular, their debut album, “Things We Do,” won national acclaim and led to performances alongside legends like B.B. King.

“This free, family-friendly event is a celebration of our Native American friends and the power of music to connect and elevate our community’s well-being,” organizers noted in a press release.

The evening begins with opening ceremonies. A special tribute will honor the Native American community’s past, present and future with special dance and spoken word performances featuring three Indigenous Youth Showcase winners.

“We’re not just a concert venue — we’re a community gathering space," said Lisa Wagner, executive director of Levitt Pavilion Dayton. “Through dancing together or sharing their picnics on the lawn, the things that typically divide or separate us disappear. We are intentional about serving the community and being authentic.”

HOW TO GO

What: Indigenous

Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Cost: Free admission

More info: levittdayton.org

Native American dance will be a part of Levitt Pavilion Dayton's celebration of World Indigenous Day Aug. 9. Photo by Scott Davis

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.