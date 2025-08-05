Levitt Pavilion Dayton celebrates World Indigenous Day with free concert featuring Native American rock/blues band

Levitt Pavilion Dayton and REACH Indigenous Advocacy are partnering for a World Indigenous Day celebration featuring an acclaimed Native American rock/blues band.
Saturday’s concert spotlights Indigenous, led by Mato Nanji (Ma-TOE NON-gee), who was born and raised on the Yankton Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. Known for their powerful guitar riffs and soulful vocals, the band blends traditional Native American influences with modern blues and rock.
“Mato Nanji’s music is deeply personal, reflecting his heritage and experiences,” noted the Levitt Pavilion Dayton website. “The band has released several acclaimed albums and toured extensively, captivating audiences with their electrifying performances and heartfelt lyrics.”
Nanji has also dedicated his life and music to honoring Native heritage and inspiring Indigenous youth. Influenced by his father, the late Greg Zephier Sr., a spiritual leader and musician, Nanji formed Indigenous with his siblings in their teens. In particular, their debut album, “Things We Do,” won national acclaim and led to performances alongside legends like B.B. King.
“This free, family-friendly event is a celebration of our Native American friends and the power of music to connect and elevate our community’s well-being,” organizers noted in a press release.
The evening begins with opening ceremonies. A special tribute will honor the Native American community’s past, present and future with special dance and spoken word performances featuring three Indigenous Youth Showcase winners.
“We’re not just a concert venue — we’re a community gathering space," said Lisa Wagner, executive director of Levitt Pavilion Dayton. “Through dancing together or sharing their picnics on the lawn, the things that typically divide or separate us disappear. We are intentional about serving the community and being authentic.”
HOW TO GO
What: Indigenous
Where: Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Cost: Free admission
More info: levittdayton.org
