That weekend at Carter Caves was the first of several trips that the Sugarcreek woman has taken with the Outdoor Adventure Connection, a Dayton-based outdoor recreation company dedicated to helping people discover the joy of outdoor adventure.

“That trip sparked a passion for hiking and I’ve been hiking ever since,” Pavlak said.

That’s music to company founder Andy Niekamp’s ears.

“At our core, we’re passionate about inspiring people to step outside, try something new, and build confidence along the way,” Niekamp said. “After all, our motto says it best, ‘Life begins at the edge of your comfort zone.’”

From local workshops and presentations to immersive multi-day adventures, the company has been educating and inspiring adventure seekers since 2012.

“We originally started as a backpacking guide service, helping people take their first steps into the world of overnight wilderness travel – with my experience hiking the entire 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail end-to-end five times, it was a natural place to begin,” Niekamp said. “What began as a simple way to introduce people to backpacking quickly grew in popularity. Our overnight backpacking workshops and Appalachian Trail backpacking clinics soon became some of our most sought-after programs, giving aspiring hikers the skills, confidence, and inspiration they need to start their own trail adventures.”

Inspiring women

According to Niekamp, the women-only programs are some of the Outdoor Adventure Connection’s most popular trips.

“Women are often the caregivers in our families and communities – balancing careers, caring for children, supporting partners, helping aging parents, and still managing the endless planning that keeps a household running,” he said. “On our women’s trips, we take care of all the details — the planning, logistics, schedule, and meals — so our guests can finally relax. Instead of organizing everything, they can focus on connecting with like-minded women, enjoying the outdoors, and trying adventures they may have never imagined doing.”

Pavlak appreciated just showing up and participating in some or all of the many activities.

“It’s super low pressure if you don’t want to do something,” she said. “There is no judgement, just the encouragement of the community.”

Creating community

Pavlak also appreciates the friendships she has made over the years through the Outdoor Adventure Connection events.

“It’s a great way to meet people, that’s one of the highlights,” she said.

A few hours on the trail, an afternoon kayaking or a mindful yoga practice — participants connect with nature and each other.

“Many participants tell us the experience feels like summer camp for adults —a chance to unplug, laugh, explore and simply have fun,” Niekamp said.

And adventure doesn’t have to mean roughing it. The Carter Caves trip includes comfortable lodging.

“We heard from many adventurous women who were excited about outdoor adventure but not so excited about sleeping in a tent,” Niekamp said. “So that feedback inspired us to create our women-only adventure trips, offering all the thrill of the outdoors with the added comfort of cozy lodging each night. It’s the perfect blend of adventure by day and comfort by night, designed for women who want to explore, connect, and try something new without sacrificing a good night’s sleep.”

OUTDOOR ADVENTRUE CONNECTION EVENTS

Learn & Do Trail Maintenance

When: May 29-31

Where: Carter Caves State Resort Park, KY

Info: https://outadvcon.com/trailcrew

West Virginia Wild Adventure! Women’s Hike, Bike, Kayak & Mountain Yoga

When: June 4-7

Where: Pocahontas County, WV

Info: https://outadvcon.com/wvwild

Women’s Adventure and Yoga Weekend

When: September 17-20

Where: Carter Caves State Resort Park, KY

Info: https://outadvcon.com/ayw

To learn more about the Outdoor Adventure Connection, visit outdooradventureconnection.com.