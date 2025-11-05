List: Dayton-area restaurants with free meals for those currently without SNAP benefits

To help with this uncertainty, several businesses across the Dayton area have announced plans to give free meals to those facing food insecurity. Here is a guide to some of those:

The Root Beer Stande

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday

Location: 1727 Woodman Drive, Dayton

More info: The Root Beer Stande will give out a free kids meal to children who have a SNAP benefits card. All meals come with fries, a drink and a choice of hotdog, burger, grilled cheese or peanut butter and jelly. No purchase is necessary. The restaurant is also accepting donations, which they will use to help those in the community facing food insecurity.

Blueberry Cafe

Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Monday

Location: 129 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook and 2932 S. Dixie Drive, Kettering

More info: Both Blueberry Cafe restaurants have begun a weekly program where those facing food insecurity can pick up a free meal beginning at 7 a.m. each Wednesday. No purchase is necessary, however the restaurants recommend guests only request what is required. Guests can pick up an adult meal featuring baked chicken breast and chicken jus with potatoes and green beans, or a child’s meal featuring chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green beans and grapes. The dishes will come in microwavable containers. All meals for this week have been given out, with the restaurant promising to increase adjustments for next week’s drop. The restaurants are also accepting donations to help these efforts.

Director’s Cut Food Truck

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Hours will be extended to 6 p.m. for free meal pick up Nov. 6-7

Location: 34 S. Broad St., Fairborn

More info: Director’s Cut Food Truck is giving out a free meal to those facing food insecurity. Each meal comes with fries, a water and a choice of hot dog, chicken tenders, deli sandwich or grilled cheese. One meal will be given out per person each day. The truck will also be accepting cash donations, as well as canned goods, diapers, baby food and hygiene products.

Cassano’s Pizza

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

Location: 4761 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

More info: Cassano’s Pizza is giving out a free 6-inch pizza to children and those older than 70 with a SNAP benefit card. No purchase is necessary, but only one pizza per guest. This offer only applies for dine-in guests at Cassano’s Fairfield location.

Giovanni’s Fairborn

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Location: 215 W. Main St., Fairborn

More info: On Thursdays, Giovanni’s Fairborn will give a free meal to SNAP recipients and those who have lost their income due to the government shutdown. Guests can choose between a Thursday Meal for one or a Thursday Family Meal.

La Fiesta Dayton

Hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11:30-9 p.m. Sunday

Location: 8331 N. Main St. Dayton

More info: Children will eat free at La Fiesta Dayton from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. every day in November, or until government assistance returns. To receive this offer, guests only have to ask for the “Kids Special.” Children must be present for this offer. Additionally, the restaurant has teamed up with Northmont F.I.S.H and the Shiloh Church Food Pantry for a perishable food drive during the month. A basket will be available at La Fiesta Dayton for guests to drop off donations.

Viva La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

Hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11:30-9 p.m. Sunday

Location: 836 W. Main St., Troy and 42 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield

More info: Both Viva La Fiesta Restaurants will offer free meals for children 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday all throughout November, or until restrictions on government assistance have been lifted. To receive this offer, guests can ask staff for the “Viva Kids meal.” The restaurant will also take part in “Plate It Forward,” where guests can donate a dish for someone in need. Each meal will be represented by a receipt on the restaurant’s bulletin board, which guests can redeem for a free meal.

Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Location: 417 W. Second St., Xenia

More info: Troni Brothers Italian Restaurant will give any child from a family facing food insecurity one free kid’s spaghetti, ziti or ravioli. Additionally, those age 70 or older with a SNAP benefits card and ID will receive a free lunch spaghetti, ziti or ravioli. This offer only applies to those dining in and will last until SNAP benefits are fully restored in Ohio. No purchase is necessary. This location is also accepting donations, which will directly go toward providing these free meals.

Troni Brothers Bella Bistro

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Location: 2311 W. Main St., Troy

More info: Similar to its sister location in Xenia, Troni Brothers Bella Bistro will give any child from a family facing food insecurity one free kid’s cheese pizza. Those age 70 or older with an ID and SNAP benefits card can also receive one free 10 inch cheese pizza. This offer only applies to those dining in and will last until SNAP benefits are fully restored in Ohio. No purchase is necessary. This location is also accepting donations, which will directly go toward providing these free meals.

By Golly’s Springfield

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Location: 1720 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield

More info: From now until SNAP benefits are restored, all children can receive a free kids meal when visiting By Golly’s Springfield. To receive this offer, guests can mention the “SNAP Kids Meal” when ordering. Children must be present, and there is a limit of one meal per child. Additionally, the restaurant is running a food drive, where those who bring five non-perishable food items will receive a 25% discount on their meal. Guests can also purchase a kid’s meal for 50% off, which will be given to a child facing food insecurity.

