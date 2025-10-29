List: Free Veterans Day meals in the Dayton region

Across the nation, Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11. Businesses in the Dayton area will give veterans and active military members free meals in appreciation of their service.
Here is a guide to a number of these deals:
🦅Applebee’s
Locations: Multiple in Southwest Ohio
Details: For nearly two decades, Applebee’s locations have given free meals to veterans and active-duty military to celebrate Veterans Day. This offer is only available for dine-in guests.
🦅Chili’s Grill and Bar
Locations: 1110 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton and 2762 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek
Details: All veterans and active military service members will receive a free meal at Chili’s restaurants on Nov. 11. This offer is only available in-store and for select items.
🦅Denny’s
Location: 9935 OH 41, Jeffersonville
Details: To celebrate Veterans Day, Denny’s will give all active and retired military service members a free Original Grand Slam meal. This offer is in-store only and runs 5 a.m.-noon Nov. 11.
🦅Gold Star Chili
Locations: Multiple in Southwest Ohio
Details: Gold Star Chili is offering a complimentary meal (up to $12 in value) to all veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11. To receive this offer, guests will have to provide a veterans’ organization card, U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, a photograph of you in uniform or another form of military identification.
🦅Golden Corral
Locations: 2490 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek and 6611 Miller Lane, Dayton
Details: Golden Corral will honor our nation’s active and former service members with Military Appreciation Night, scheduled for 4 p.m.-close Nov. 11. During the night, those who have served will receive a free “thank you” meal.
🦅On Par Entertainment
Location: 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek
Details: On Veterans Day, On Par Entertainment will offer 25 cent wings to those who have served in the military, while supplies last. 10 wings will be served per plate, with only one order per person. This deal is dine-in only.
🦅Red Robin
Locations: 6404 Miller Lane, Dayton and 2671 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek
Details: On Veterans Day, veterans and active military personnel will receive a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger, complete with a side of bottomless steak fries.
🦅Rum Runners Cafe
Location: 2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
Details: On Veterans Day, Rum Runners Cafe is offering a free fried pickles appetizer to active and former military service members, with the purchase of a meal. Additionally, veterans will receive a 10% discount.
