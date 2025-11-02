List: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2025 in the Dayton region

Thanksgiving hours: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Location: 419 N. Broad St., Fairborn

Phone number: 937-879-9454

More info: On Thanksgiving, the Fairborn Family Diner and Restaurant will close early at 4 p.m.

Thanksgiving hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: Multiple in southwest Ohio

More info: Cracker Barrel will be open for regular hours on Thanksgiving. At 11 a.m., the restaurant will begin serving its traditional Thanksgiving meal, featuring turkey, stuffing and more.

Thanksgiving hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Location: Multiple in the region

More info: In addition to its take-home Thanksgiving meals, Bob Evans restaurants will be open on Nov. 27, offering its usual menu and the “Premium Celebration Platter.” This meal consists of slow roasted turkey, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton

Phone number: 937-433-7099

More info: Carver’s will be serving its traditional three-course Turkey Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, featuring your choice of soup or salad, various side dishes, turkey and a slice of pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream. Guests can also select a meal from the restaurant’s usual menu.

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: 4432 Walnut St., Beavercreek

Phone number: 937-320-9548

More info: To celebrate Thanksgiving, Fleming’s Steakhouse will offer a special two-course meal featuring a choice of filet mignon, bone-in ribeye or roasted turkey breast, alongside mashed potatoes, green beans and more.

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: 5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville

Phone number: 937-900-9463

More info: On Thanksgiving, Cooper’s Hawk Winery will offer its traditional menu and a full Thanksgiving menu. Reservations are limited, so guests are recommended to plan accordingly.

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Location: 7600 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.

Phone number: 513-759-4500

More info: Brio Italian Grille will be open on Thanksgiving, serving its usual menu as well as its Thanksgiving Feast, complete with roasted turkey and traditional sides.

Thanksgiving hours: Noon-5 p.m.

Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive, Dayton

Phone number: 937-859-8229

More info: El Meson will be open for a limited time on Thanksgiving, serving guests its menu of traditional Latin dishes.

Thanksgiving hours: 2-7 p.m.

Location: 124 Madison St., Dayton

Phone number: 937-965-7520

More info: The Foundry in Dayton will offer a special ala carte menu on Thanksgiving. Dishes such as avocado deviled eggs, nutty mushroom pizza, barbeque short ribs and more will be offered, alongside the traditional Thanksgiving turkey.

Thanksgiving hours: 2-7:30 p.m.

Location: 137 N. Main St., Dayton

Phone number: 937-637-0465

More info: Bistecca, one of the Dayton area’s newest upscale restaurants, will be open for guests on Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving hours: To be determined

Location: 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Phone number: 937-223-1000

More info: Dewberry 1850, the restaurant inside the Marriott at the University of Dayton, will be open on Thanksgiving. More information is forthcoming.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Thanksgiving hours: To be determined

Location: 7524 Gibson St., Liberty Township

Phone number: 513-322-5860

More info: Kona Grill at the Liberty Center will be open on Thanksgiving. More information is forthcoming.

Thanksgiving hours: To be determined

Location: 9558 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester Twp.

Phone number: 513-298-4050

More info: Known for its classic American dishes, Matt the Miller’s Tavern will be open for guests on Thanksgiving Day. More information is forthcoming.

