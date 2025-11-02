List: Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2025 in the Dayton region

Whether celebrating Thanksgiving at home or dining somewhere else, it’s never too early to start making plans for the holiday.
Here are a selection of restaurants open on Nov. 27 in the Dayton area:
🦃Fairborn Family Diner and Restaurant
Thanksgiving hours: 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Location: 419 N. Broad St., Fairborn
Phone number: 937-879-9454
More info: On Thanksgiving, the Fairborn Family Diner and Restaurant will close early at 4 p.m.
🦃Cracker Barrel
Thanksgiving hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Location: Multiple in southwest Ohio
More info: Cracker Barrel will be open for regular hours on Thanksgiving. At 11 a.m., the restaurant will begin serving its traditional Thanksgiving meal, featuring turkey, stuffing and more.
🦃Bob Evans
Thanksgiving hours: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Location: Multiple in the region
More info: In addition to its take-home Thanksgiving meals, Bob Evans restaurants will be open on Nov. 27, offering its usual menu and the “Premium Celebration Platter.” This meal consists of slow roasted turkey, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.
🦃Carver’s Steak and Chops
Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Location: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton
Phone number: 937-433-7099
More info: Carver’s will be serving its traditional three-course Turkey Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, featuring your choice of soup or salad, various side dishes, turkey and a slice of pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream. Guests can also select a meal from the restaurant’s usual menu.
🦃Fleming’s Steakhouse
Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Location: 4432 Walnut St., Beavercreek
Phone number: 937-320-9548
More info: To celebrate Thanksgiving, Fleming’s Steakhouse will offer a special two-course meal featuring a choice of filet mignon, bone-in ribeye or roasted turkey breast, alongside mashed potatoes, green beans and more.
🦃Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant
Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Location: 5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville
Phone number: 937-900-9463
More info: On Thanksgiving, Cooper’s Hawk Winery will offer its traditional menu and a full Thanksgiving menu. Reservations are limited, so guests are recommended to plan accordingly.
🦃Brio Italian Grille
Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.
Location: 7600 Gibson St., Liberty Twp.
Phone number: 513-759-4500
More info: Brio Italian Grille will be open on Thanksgiving, serving its usual menu as well as its Thanksgiving Feast, complete with roasted turkey and traditional sides.
🦃El Meson
Thanksgiving hours: Noon-5 p.m.
Location: 903 E. Dixie Drive, Dayton
Phone number: 937-859-8229
More info: El Meson will be open for a limited time on Thanksgiving, serving guests its menu of traditional Latin dishes.
🦃The Foundry
Thanksgiving hours: 2-7 p.m.
Location: 124 Madison St., Dayton
Phone number: 937-965-7520
More info: The Foundry in Dayton will offer a special ala carte menu on Thanksgiving. Dishes such as avocado deviled eggs, nutty mushroom pizza, barbeque short ribs and more will be offered, alongside the traditional Thanksgiving turkey.
🦃Bistecca
Thanksgiving hours: 2-7:30 p.m.
Location: 137 N. Main St., Dayton
Phone number: 937-637-0465
More info: Bistecca, one of the Dayton area’s newest upscale restaurants, will be open for guests on Thanksgiving Day.
🦃Dewberry 1850
Thanksgiving hours: To be determined
Location: 1414 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Phone number: 937-223-1000
More info: Dewberry 1850, the restaurant inside the Marriott at the University of Dayton, will be open on Thanksgiving. More information is forthcoming.
🦃Kona Grill
Thanksgiving hours: To be determined
Location: 7524 Gibson St., Liberty Township
Phone number: 513-322-5860
More info: Kona Grill at the Liberty Center will be open on Thanksgiving. More information is forthcoming.
🦃Matt the Miller’s Tavern
Thanksgiving hours: To be determined
Location: 9558 Civic Centre Blvd., West Chester Twp.
Phone number: 513-298-4050
More info: Known for its classic American dishes, Matt the Miller’s Tavern will be open for guests on Thanksgiving Day. More information is forthcoming.
HOW TO SEND INFO
Don’t see your restaurant on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com and ddnnews@coxinc.com to get it added.
