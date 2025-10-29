List: Veterans Day’s events in Dayton

Dayton: The Dayton Metro Library will host a Veteran’s Appreciation Day from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the West Branch, 300 Abbey Ave. Community members are invited to honor veterans through music, activities and shared community resources in a fun and welcoming environment. Registration is not required. For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call 937-463-2665.

Centerville: Community members will honor the nation’s heroes at the annual Veterans Day Celebration at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Centerville Veterans Memorial Plaza in Stubbs Park. The ceremony will open with the Presentation of Colors and a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the Centerville Community Band. Mayor Brooks Compton will deliver welcoming remarks, followed by the keynote address scheduled to be delivered by Colonel Dustin Richards, Commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Special recognition will be given to the 2025 Veteran Honorees for their service and dedication to our nation. VFW Post 9550 Commander Richard Hughes will announce the post’s new veteran banner program, set to be featured inside Stubbs Park. This free event is open to the public.

Miamisburg: American Legion Post 165 Veterans Day program will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park, 426 E. Central Ave. Open house will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Refreshments available.

Huber Heights: The City of Huber Heights Military and Veterans Commission will host its annual Veterans Day Observance to honor the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces of the United States during times of peace and war. The observance will take place at 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial in Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike. This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Colonel Dorinda Mazza, Deputy Commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Additional remarks will be shared by local city officials and representatives from veterans’ organizations. For more information, go to hhoh.org.

Miami Twp.: The Annual Miami Twp. Breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at Hilton Garden Inn - Austin Landing, 12000 Innovation Drive. The event honors those who have served their country with pride and commitment. The speaker is David Tillotson, III, director of the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Note that should the federal government shutdown extend to the event date, the speaker may change. A Combined Honor Guard will open the ceremony, then pay special tribute with a bagpipe selection and the playing of taps. The Miamisburg High School choir will perform, and Bishop Leibold School students will thank veterans with a special reading. A complete breakfast will be served. For more information or to register, go to miamitownship.com.