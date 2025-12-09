Local real estate: Oakwood cape-cod style home for sale for $680K has updates

Inside the foyer has hardwood floors and a decorative ceiling light. To the left is the living room. It has a stacked stone fireplace, hardwood floors, a decorative ceiling light, recessed lighting and two built in bookcases. It is open to a sitting room that has a ceiling fan, stacked stone fireplace and a wall of built in bookcases with a library ladder.

To the right is the kitchen and dining room. The dining room has hardwood floors and a decorative chandelier. The kitchen has tile flooring, updated wood cabinets, granite countertops and a tile backsplash. Appliances include a dishwasher, microwave, French door refrigerator, and gas range. There is a desk area at the end of the kitchen.

At the end of the foyer is a mud room with exterior door opening to the backyard. There is a built-in coat rack and organizing system and hardwood floors. There are two closets in the hallway. Off the hallway is a bedroom that is currently being used as a home school room. It has LVT flooring and a closet.

There is a full bathroom nearby with a wood vanity and shower. It has tile floors. There is a guest bedroom with carpeting and a ceiling fan and walk in closet.

There are two wood staircases leading to the second floor and four bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite, which has its own hallway. It has hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting and a fireplace with mantel. There are two closets. The ensuite bathroom has tile flooring, a wall hung sink and tub/shower combination. There are also built in cabinets and shelving.

The three additional upstairs bedrooms both have ceiling fans. One has hardwood floors and the other two have neutral carpeting. There is another full bathroom with tile flooring, a tub/shower combination and pedestal sink. There is a built-in cabinet with shelves.

The recently updated and finished basement has hardwood floors and has been designed as separate suite. It has a recreation area, living room, bedroom, full bathroom and kitchen. The living room has track lighting and wainscotting on one wall. The full kitchen has LVT flooring, white cabinets and solid surface countertops. Appliances include a range, microwave and French door refrigerator. Off the living room is a flex room/bedroom (no egress). It has carpeting, two ceiling fans and a decorative fireplace with mantel. The basement also includes a laundry area with hardwood floors, counters and a sink. The full bathroom has tile flooring, a walk-in shower and pedestal sink and recessed lighting. There is an unfinished area for additional storage.

The backyard has been professionally landscaped and has a concrete patio and stone wall accents. The backyard is surrounded by a wood picket fence. There is also a greenhouse and cobblestone pathways through the gardens. There is a rain barrel irrigation system and a garage door on the back of the home.

Price: $680,000

Contact: Brad Shinkle, Keller Williams Community Partners, 937-247-4711, brad@jeffprobstgroup.com