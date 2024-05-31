Local textile artist to have a solo show at a hotel in Cincy

Artist Heather Jones will have her sewn textiles displayed in an exhibition titled “A Sort of Homecoming” at The Gallery at The Summit Hotel in Cincinnati.

The show opened May 31 and is continuing through Nov. 2. The exhibition, inspired by quilt making, reflects Jones’ desire to connect with her Appalachian ancestry in southern Ohio and eastern Kentucky. The 31 pieces on display each contain a unique pattern of geometric shapes and color combinations.

Jones is Dayton-based.

“We are pleased to present this vibrant and thought-provoking exhibit in the Gallery and to support a local Ohio artist,” said Denise Bayless, general manager of The Summit Hotel in a news release. “Through our partnership with Alternate Projects, we are proud to bring multiple exhibitions each year to the Greater Cincinnati area.”

ExploreSandi Patty: Christian singer soon to perform in Centerville

Jones exhibits both nationally and internationally, and she received her bachelor’s degree in art history from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning. In 2019, she was chosen as an artist-in-residence for Kehinde Wiley’s inaugural class at Black Rock Senegal. Organizers said her body of work is impacted by her experience investigating the influence of traditional African patchwork on the southern United States.

“The compositions in this show are not quilts, nor are they paintings,” said Alternate Projects’ Curator Linda Schwartz. “Instead, these sewn textiles represent the intersection of traditional women’s patchwork with the concept of fine art.”

ExploreKeitaro Harada chosen as next leader of Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

A complimentary opening reception in the Gallery will be held today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in which guests can meet and mingle with Jones. Light appetizers will be served. A cash bar will also be available throughout the evening.

“A Sort of Homecoming” can be viewed 24 hours a day unless the Gallery is closed for a private event.

How to go

What: “A Sort of Homecoming” featuring the sewn textiles of artist Heather Jones

When: Through Nov. 2

Where: The Summit Hotel, 5345 Medspace Way, Cincinnati

More info: thesummithotel.com

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

