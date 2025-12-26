Local theater triumphs of 2025: The best productions across the Dayton region and beyond

Jordan Markus is Michael Jackson in the Broadway national tour of "MJ." Photo by Matthew Murphy.

36 minutes ago
As the curtain falls on another year in theater, here are my choices for the best of 2025 in Dayton and beyond.

THE GEM CITY

1. A Distinct Society (Human Race Theatre Company)

The Human Race’s superb regional premiere of Kareem Fahmy’s insightful, touching drama about family, friendship, identity, politics, betrayal and borders mesmerized due to its riveting, ripped from the headlines foundation. Kylie Flick, Kelly Mengelkoch, Rico Romalus Parker, James Rana and Cooper Schairbaum were truly outstanding under the sharp direction of Brant Russell, who delivered a knockout jolt in his powerful staging of the final scene heightened by Schairbaum’s poignant monologue.

Kelly Mengelkoch (Manon Desjardins) and James Rana (Peyman Gilani) in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "A Distinct Society." Photo by Human Race Theatre Company

Credit: Human Race Theatre Company

2. MJ (Dayton Live)

Bolstered by director Christopher Wheeldon’s exhilarating choreography, Jordan Markus completely embodied the King of Pop’s physically precise, incredibly complex and musically marvelous essence.

3. The Wiz (Dayton Live)

The finest homecoming of the year belongs to Schele Williams, who portrayed Dorothy in the 1989 Muse Machine production of “The Wiz” and directed this absolutely entertaining, vocally thrilling and unapologetically Black presentation featuring scenic design by Academy Award-winning Wright State University graduate Hannah Beachler (“Black Panther”). The cast’s extraordinarily soulful vocals were peppered with phenomenally intricate, gospel-inspired harmonies. Let the church say amen.

Cal Mitchell as The Lion, Dana Cimone as Dorothy, D. Jerome as The Tinman, and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as The Scarecrow in the North American tour of "The Wiz." Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Credit: Jeremy Daniel

4. Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really (Human Race Theatre Company)

The Human Race also triumphed with their local premiere of Kate Hamill’s humorous, enlightening and empowering take on Bram Stoker’s classic vampire novel. Fluidly directed by Human Race Artistic Director Emily N. Wells with an expert command of eerie atmospherics and tone, the play addressed the importance of women being fearless, an idea championed by domestic abuse survivor Van Helsing (brilliantly blunt Darlene Spencer). Sitting on the sidelines will not suffice if you desire a better world.

Darlene Spencer as Van Helsing in the Human Race Theatre Company's production of "Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really." Photo by William Peake

Credit: William Peake

5. A Raisin in the Sun (Dayton Theatre Guild)

Director Robert-Wayne Waldron achieved what is often impossible: turning actors into a family. Anything less would have diminished the potency of Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking, relevant drama. Thankfully, Shaun Diggs, Gail Andrews Turner, Cormari Pullings, Amirah Musa and Dominic Brothers — with excellent assistance from Jarrod Davis Jr., William Boatwright Jr., Andre Tomlinson and Rick Flynn — exquisitely brought forth a story of love, hope, resilience and unity with relatable, tear-jerking finesse.

Back row: left to right: Rick Flynn (Karl Lindner), William Boatright Jr. (Joseph Asagai), Shaun Diggs (Walter Lee Younger), Jarrod Davis Jr. (George Murchison), Andre Tomlinson (Bobo); and front row: left to right: Amirah Musa (Beneatha Younger), Gail Andrews Turner (Lena Younger), Cormari Pullings (Ruth Younger) and Dominic Brothers (Travis Younger) in Dayton Theatre Guild's production of "A Raisin in the Sun." Photo courtesy of Dayton Theatre Guild

Credit: DAYTON THEATRE GUILD

6. Much Ado About Nothing (Wright State University)

Director Josh Aaron McCabe’s spirited and sophisticated adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity, witty banter and romance featured terrifically mature leading performances from Orion Carter and Alexis Wentworth. His design team notably featured gorgeous contributions from scenic designer Brian C. Seckfort, costumer Zoë Still and lighting designer Matthew P. Benjamin.

Orion Carter (Signior Benedick) and Alexis Wentworth (Beatrice) in Wright State University's production of "Much Ado About Nothing." WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

Credit: WRIGHT STATE THEATRE

7. Cats (Muse Machine)

More than 120 students from across the Dayton region participated in this joyful production that validated how effective this typically undervalued musical can actually be when overseen by imaginative creatives. Director Joe Deer, choreographer Lula Elzy, musical director Jeffrey Powell and producer Douglas Merk revitalized “Cats” as a story of community and forgiveness. That’s a memory to savor.

Muse Machine's production of "Cats" took place Jan. 16-19, 2025, at the Victoria Theatre. MUSE MACHINE

Credit: MUSE MACHINE

8. Children of Eden (La Comedia Dinner Theatre)

A lot was riding on Dave and Sherry Gabert’s first show-selection season as owners of La Comedia, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. I can happily confirm La Comedia impressed so consistently that “Jersey Boys,” “Into the Woods,” “Matilda,” “The Play That Goes Wrong” and “Legally Blonde” could’ve taken this spot. But my heart remains in “Eden” thanks to Artistic Director Chris Beiser’s clever staging and a vocally strong cast including Sy Thomas who dynamically raised the roof as Mama Noah.

Center from left: Chris Graham (Japeth), Sy Thomas (Mama Noah), Frankie Breit (Noah) and the cast of La Comedia Dinner Theatre's production of "Children of Eden." Photo by Justin Walton

Credit: Justin Walton

9. The Addams Family (Dayton Playhouse)

Left to right: Kelli Myers (Grandma), Liam Cockerham (Pugsley), Ron Maurer (Gomez), David Laws (Lurch), Brianna Wolfe (Wednesday), Taylor Nelson (Morticia) and Jason S. Lakes (Uncle Fester) in Dayton Playhouse's production of "The Addams Family." Photo by Ray Geiger

Credit: Ray Geiger

Director Dawn Roth Smith’s immensely charming production succeeded on the same familial merits as the Guild’s mastery of Lorraine Hansberry. Her kooky clan of hilariously bonded oddballs delighted to the hilt as led by the wonderfully compatible Ron Maurer and Taylor Nelson as Gomez and Morticia Addams.

10. Assassins (Springboro Community Theatre)

Springboro Community Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s dark, fascinating musical was one of the best shows in its history. Director Tim Rezash’s cast fully grasped the depths of despair within an unhinged segment of American disillusionment in which presidents are targeted.

From left: Drew Williams (Leon Czologosz), Ben Essex (John Hinckley), Jose Gutierrez del Arroyo (Giuseppe Zangara), Kyle Miller (John Wilkes Booth), TJ Montgomery (Lee Harvey Oswald), and Hayley Penchoff (Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme) in Springboro Community Theatre's production of "Assassins." FACEBOOK PHOTO

Credit: FACEBOOK PHOTO

Contenders: “Avenue Q” (Dayton Playhouse); “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Dayton Theatre Guild); “The Book of Mormon” (Dayton Live); “Chicago” (Dayton Live); “Die Mommie Die!” (Beavercreek Community Theatre); “Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song” (Dayton Live); “The Full Monty” (TheatreLab Dayton); “The Gin Game” (Actor’s Theatre Fairborn); “Hadestown: Teen Edition” (Vandalia Youth Theatre); “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (Towne and Country Players); “Julius Caesar” (Magnolia Theatre Company); “Macbeth” (Gem City Groundlings); “Mama, I’m A Big Girl Now” (Dayton Live); “The Minutes” (Dayton Theatre Guild); “Parade” (Beavercreek Community Theatre); “Peter Pan” (Dayton Live); “Six” (Dayton Live); “The Sound of Music” (Dayton Live); “To Kill a Mockingbird” (Clark State College); “The Wedding Singer” (Wright State); and “Witch” (Wittenberg University).

OUTSIDE THE GEM CITY

1. Ragtime (Broadway)

The cast of Broadway's "Ragtime" at Lincoln Center Theater. PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY

Credit: Matthew Murphy

2. Maybe Happy Ending (Broadway)

Helen J Shen, left, and Darren Criss perform "Never Fly Away" from "Maybe Happy Ending" during the 78th Tony Awards on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

3. Buena Vista Social Club (Broadway)

FILE - Omara Portuondo, center, and other members of the Buena Vista Social Club perform during the 78th Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 8, 2025. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP File)

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

4. Dead Outlaw (Broadway)

This image released by DKC/O+M shows Andrew Durand during a performance of “Dead Outlaw." (Matthew Murphy/DKC/O+M via AP)

Credit: AP

5. John Proctor is the Villain (Broadway)

This image released by O&M/DKC shows, from left, Amelia Yoo, Morgan Scott, Sadie Sink, Fina Strazza, Nihar Duvvuri and Hagan Oliveras during a performance of "John Proctor Is the Villain" in New York. (Julieta Cervantes/O&M/DKC via AP)

Credit: AP

6. Little Bear Ridge Road (Broadway)

Laurie Metcalf (Sarah) and Micah Stock (Ethan) in the Broadway production of "Little Bear Ridge Road." Photo by Julieta Cervantes

Credit: Photo: Julieta Cervantes

7. A Streetcar Named Desire (Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY)

Paul Mescal, winner of the Best Actor award for "A Streetcar Named Desire", poses for photographers in the winner's room during the Olivier Awards in London, Sunday, April 2, 2023. He reprised his role in the production's 2025 staging presented at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

8. 42 Balloons (Chicago Shakespeare Theater)

Charlie McCullagh (Larry Walters) in Chicago Shakespeare Theater's production of "42 Balloons." PHOTO BY CHICAGO SHAKESPEARE THEATER

Credit: CHICAGO SHAKESPEARE THEATER

9. Grease (The Carnegie, Covington, Ky.)

The cast of The Carnegie's production of "Grease." PHOTO BY THE CARNEGIE

Credit: THE CARNEGIE

10. Into the Woods (The Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus)

Andrew Levitt (a.k.a. Nina West, left, as The Witch) and Lizzy Miller (Rapunzel) in the Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children's Hospital production of "Into the Woods." PHOTO BY BUTTERFLY GUILD OF NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Credit: BUTTERFLY GUILD OF NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPIT

Contenders: “Amadeus” (Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Chicago); “And The World Goes ‘Round” (University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music); “Chess” (Broadway); “Damn Yankees” (Arena Stage, Washington, D.C.); “Floyd Collins” (Broadway); “Good Night, and Good Luck” (Broadway); “Hair” (University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music); “The Notebook” (Broadway in Cincinnati); “Oedipus” (Broadway); “Oh, Mary!” (Broadway, starring Tituss Burgess); “Operation Mincemeat” (Broadway); “Othello” (Broadway); “The Picture of Dorian Gray” (Broadway); “The Rocky Horror Show” (The Carnegie, Covington, KY); and “Waitress” (Short North Stage, Columbus).

SPECIAL THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere (Las Vegas)

People arrive during the opening night of the Sphere, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

