Local theater triumphs of 2025: The best productions across the Dayton region and beyond

1. A Distinct Society (Human Race Theatre Company)

The Human Race’s superb regional premiere of Kareem Fahmy’s insightful, touching drama about family, friendship, identity, politics, betrayal and borders mesmerized due to its riveting, ripped from the headlines foundation. Kylie Flick, Kelly Mengelkoch, Rico Romalus Parker, James Rana and Cooper Schairbaum were truly outstanding under the sharp direction of Brant Russell, who delivered a knockout jolt in his powerful staging of the final scene heightened by Schairbaum’s poignant monologue.

2. MJ (Dayton Live)

Bolstered by director Christopher Wheeldon’s exhilarating choreography, Jordan Markus completely embodied the King of Pop’s physically precise, incredibly complex and musically marvelous essence.

3. The Wiz (Dayton Live)

The finest homecoming of the year belongs to Schele Williams, who portrayed Dorothy in the 1989 Muse Machine production of “The Wiz” and directed this absolutely entertaining, vocally thrilling and unapologetically Black presentation featuring scenic design by Academy Award-winning Wright State University graduate Hannah Beachler (“Black Panther”). The cast’s extraordinarily soulful vocals were peppered with phenomenally intricate, gospel-inspired harmonies. Let the church say amen.

4. Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really (Human Race Theatre Company)

The Human Race also triumphed with their local premiere of Kate Hamill’s humorous, enlightening and empowering take on Bram Stoker’s classic vampire novel. Fluidly directed by Human Race Artistic Director Emily N. Wells with an expert command of eerie atmospherics and tone, the play addressed the importance of women being fearless, an idea championed by domestic abuse survivor Van Helsing (brilliantly blunt Darlene Spencer). Sitting on the sidelines will not suffice if you desire a better world.

5. A Raisin in the Sun (Dayton Theatre Guild)

Director Robert-Wayne Waldron achieved what is often impossible: turning actors into a family. Anything less would have diminished the potency of Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking, relevant drama. Thankfully, Shaun Diggs, Gail Andrews Turner, Cormari Pullings, Amirah Musa and Dominic Brothers — with excellent assistance from Jarrod Davis Jr., William Boatwright Jr., Andre Tomlinson and Rick Flynn — exquisitely brought forth a story of love, hope, resilience and unity with relatable, tear-jerking finesse.

6. Much Ado About Nothing (Wright State University)

Director Josh Aaron McCabe’s spirited and sophisticated adaptation of Shakespeare’s comedy of mistaken identity, witty banter and romance featured terrifically mature leading performances from Orion Carter and Alexis Wentworth. His design team notably featured gorgeous contributions from scenic designer Brian C. Seckfort, costumer Zoë Still and lighting designer Matthew P. Benjamin.

7. Cats (Muse Machine)

More than 120 students from across the Dayton region participated in this joyful production that validated how effective this typically undervalued musical can actually be when overseen by imaginative creatives. Director Joe Deer, choreographer Lula Elzy, musical director Jeffrey Powell and producer Douglas Merk revitalized “Cats” as a story of community and forgiveness. That’s a memory to savor.

8. Children of Eden (La Comedia Dinner Theatre)

A lot was riding on Dave and Sherry Gabert’s first show-selection season as owners of La Comedia, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. I can happily confirm La Comedia impressed so consistently that “Jersey Boys,” “Into the Woods,” “Matilda,” “The Play That Goes Wrong” and “Legally Blonde” could’ve taken this spot. But my heart remains in “Eden” thanks to Artistic Director Chris Beiser’s clever staging and a vocally strong cast including Sy Thomas who dynamically raised the roof as Mama Noah.

9. The Addams Family (Dayton Playhouse)

Director Dawn Roth Smith’s immensely charming production succeeded on the same familial merits as the Guild’s mastery of Lorraine Hansberry. Her kooky clan of hilariously bonded oddballs delighted to the hilt as led by the wonderfully compatible Ron Maurer and Taylor Nelson as Gomez and Morticia Addams.

10. Assassins (Springboro Community Theatre)

Springboro Community Theatre’s production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s dark, fascinating musical was one of the best shows in its history. Director Tim Rezash’s cast fully grasped the depths of despair within an unhinged segment of American disillusionment in which presidents are targeted.

Contenders: “Avenue Q” (Dayton Playhouse); “Between Riverside and Crazy” (Dayton Theatre Guild); “The Book of Mormon” (Dayton Live); “Chicago” (Dayton Live); “Die Mommie Die!” (Beavercreek Community Theatre); “Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song” (Dayton Live); “The Full Monty” (TheatreLab Dayton); “The Gin Game” (Actor’s Theatre Fairborn); “Hadestown: Teen Edition” (Vandalia Youth Theatre); “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” (Towne and Country Players); “Julius Caesar” (Magnolia Theatre Company); “Macbeth” (Gem City Groundlings); “Mama, I’m A Big Girl Now” (Dayton Live); “The Minutes” (Dayton Theatre Guild); “Parade” (Beavercreek Community Theatre); “Peter Pan” (Dayton Live); “Six” (Dayton Live); “The Sound of Music” (Dayton Live); “To Kill a Mockingbird” (Clark State College); “The Wedding Singer” (Wright State); and “Witch” (Wittenberg University).

OUTSIDE THE GEM CITY

1. Ragtime (Broadway)

2. Maybe Happy Ending (Broadway)

3. Buena Vista Social Club (Broadway)

4. Dead Outlaw (Broadway)

5. John Proctor is the Villain (Broadway)

6. Little Bear Ridge Road (Broadway)

7. A Streetcar Named Desire (Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, NY)

8. 42 Balloons (Chicago Shakespeare Theater)

9. Grease (The Carnegie, Covington, Ky.)

10. Into the Woods (The Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus)

Contenders: “Amadeus” (Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Chicago); “And The World Goes ‘Round” (University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music); “Chess” (Broadway); “Damn Yankees” (Arena Stage, Washington, D.C.); “Floyd Collins” (Broadway); “Good Night, and Good Luck” (Broadway); “Hair” (University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music); “The Notebook” (Broadway in Cincinnati); “Oedipus” (Broadway); “Oh, Mary!” (Broadway, starring Tituss Burgess); “Operation Mincemeat” (Broadway); “Othello” (Broadway); “The Picture of Dorian Gray” (Broadway); “The Rocky Horror Show” (The Carnegie, Covington, KY); and “Waitress” (Short North Stage, Columbus).

SPECIAL THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere (Las Vegas)