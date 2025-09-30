Many seniors outlive their ability to drive safely by seven to 10 years and should consider making a plan

Seniors need to balance independence and a lifetime of skill with reaction times and safety for all drivers.

Kara Hitchens, the public affairs manager for AAA Club Alliance, notes that senior drivers are likely to outlive their ability to drive safely by seven to 10 years. She advises people to plan ahead.

“Much like people plan for their work retirement, they should also plan for their driving retirement,” she said.

Donna Wilson, who is 81, says her driving skills are good but she has naturally stopped driving as often as she used to. Wilson feels comfortable driving within about 10 miles of her home, but now avoids the highways.

“I just think I am not aggressive enough for highway driving,” she said. “I stopped driving on the highway about 10 years ago.”

Family support is essential for seniors who may stop driving. Wilson, a mother of three and grandmother of six, notes that her daughter and granddaughter often offer to drive her wherever she needs to go.

“I just need to tell them in advance,” she said.

Wilson also utilizes Uber, taxis and friends to drive her longer distances.

“Honest and open communication along with a plan to maintain the individual’s independence and mobility can help families make the decision to retire a person’s driving privileges,” Hitchens said.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer as each person ages differently but there are some options every family can consider.

Wilson is confident in her driving skills, but knows life will be manageable when she does choose to stop driving.

Wilson said she also knows what to watch out for – when the day comes that she gets lost, can’t stay in her lane or runs into curbs often – she knows it is time to stop driving.

“I don’t like to drive at night anymore and I feel like I can’t see the road,” Wilson said. “When someone decides to stop driving depends on how each person ages, and how alert you stay. The phone is hurting a lot of people.”

Hitchens also has some changes seniors can consider when determining whether to keep driving.

“Changes in eyesight, changes in flexibility (being able to turn your head and look over your shoulder) and slower reaction time can impact whether person is a safe driver or puts the driver and others at risk,” she said.