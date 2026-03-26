Breaking: Wright says he ran for judge after Dem lied to him, not to help incumbent

Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails reopens with new menu, staff

As Mar'Tae Kitchen & Cocktails has reopened, there are new and returning menu items. CONTRIBUTED

As Mar'Tae Kitchen & Cocktails has reopened, there are new and returning menu items. CONTRIBUTED
FOOD & DINING
By
Updated 47 minutes ago
X

After closing for a few weeks to reset, the owner of Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails in Trotwood says it is open again, and there are some new menu items.

“We are open with new kitchen staff and a new chef,” Tae Winston told the Dayton Daily News.

Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails is located at 5212 Salem Ave. in Trotwood. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

“We have added a lounge for small plates and cocktails only in that space.”

The restaurant and lounge’s hours are 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

The restaurant has “come back even stronger,” Winston said. “We are planning on having nights with live bands and poetry soon.”

Winston said some of the customer favorites include red snapper and salt and pepper wings.

As Mar'Tae Kitchen & Cocktails has reopened, there are new and returning menu items. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

“People love our Mar’Tae cocktails as well,” she said.

As Mar'Tae Kitchen & Cocktails has reopened, there are new and returning menu items. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

The reset allowed it time to focus on providing faster service. The restaurant officially opened six months ago, as reported by the Dayton Daily News. Winston co-owns it with her brother Mark Lee.

The 5,400-square-foot restaurant is located at 5212 Salem Ave. and the menu also has steaks, lambchops, salmon and pasta dishes.

As Mar'Tae Kitchen & Cocktails has reopened, there are new and returning menu items. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

In Other News
1
Tony-winning musical ‘Suffs’ brings the fight for women’s voting rights...
2
How to watch the Cincinnati Reds on TV, streaming
3
Wright State gender-flips ‘1776,’ Montgomery County Arts Forum and...
4
This Dayton ministry seeks local support in helping those with...
5
Boxwood plants are a foundation staple in many landscapes

About the Author

Mandy Gambrell is a managing editor with Cox First Media, overseeing Lifestyles, HomesPlus, the "Best Of" contests, Community Gems and the Journal-NEws.