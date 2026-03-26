Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails reopens with new menu, staff

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“We have added a lounge for small plates and cocktails only in that space.”

The restaurant and lounge’s hours are 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

The restaurant has “come back even stronger,” Winston said. “We are planning on having nights with live bands and poetry soon.”

Winston said some of the customer favorites include red snapper and salt and pepper wings.

“People love our Mar’Tae cocktails as well,” she said.

The reset allowed it time to focus on providing faster service. The restaurant officially opened six months ago, as reported by the Dayton Daily News. Winston co-owns it with her brother Mark Lee.

The 5,400-square-foot restaurant is located at 5212 Salem Ave. and the menu also has steaks, lambchops, salmon and pasta dishes.