Max Lightcap is a DIY promoter in Dayton helping rewire local music culture

What’s in a name

“Our family in the 1800s owned a lighthouse called The Lightcap, in Pennsylvania. That’s the story I hear, anyway.

“I collect a bunch of lighthouse stuff. In another life I would have been a navigator or a pirate. Ever since I was little I’ve studied maps. I like knowing where I’m at. Which translates to my ability to bring people together.

“My mom wasn’t in my life for too long, but one thing she did tell me is that I have a voice for a reason. I think that voice means to bring people together. Trying to understand different walks of life, building unity and community. That’s the point of me wanting to create a DIY space.”

DIY as subculture

Culture can be defined as a system of shared meanings, behaviors, rituals and languages.

A subculture is something different, and the underground music scene that Lightcap helps cultivate in Dayton could be categorized as such.

Subcultures arose in the mid-20th century as a response against mainstream culture and normative values of the 1950s. In the 70s, there was a resurgence with the punk rock scene. It became about being gritty. It was rooted in the music, but also in a specific ideology — what one believed.

Subcultures blossomed again in the ’90s, informed by grunge and rock music of the time, including bands that came out of Dayton.

What’s old-ish is new again. You could call it a cultural trickle-down effect, as seen in 20-somethings today who are embracing the underground music and DIY culture of the 1990s. They are producing zines, capturing live music on camcorder, thrifting clothes inspired by X-Girl fashion.

What exactly is DIY?

DIY stands for “do it yourself”, and has a specific meaning in underground music and art.

“I grew up in Centerville where there wasn’t really a music scene,” said Lightcap.

“For a while I wanted to get out of Dayton. I went to school for broadcasting. I was the last class to graduate from The International College of Broadcasting. I started doing music journalism and filming and interviewing different bands. I (thought) I would move to Philadelphia or Chicago.”

That attitude changed when a friend invited Lightcap to a show happening in a house where local group Bomb Bunny performed regularly.

“As soon as I saw that show, I was like, oh wow — this happens in Dayton? It flipped my whole perspective on what Dayton had to offer. I started going to more and more shows.”

What makes a space DIY?

“It doesn’t have that corporate feel. It’s about the music, the art, the community,” said Lightcap.

“Not everyone has money for a perfect sound system and amps. That grungy feel really adds to the quote-on-quote punk aesthetic, because sometimes you don’t want to hear really clear vocals, you want it to be loud and crazy and expressive.

“When it comes to the mainstream music industry, it’s very competitive. The underground scene is more about community.”

Something in the water

How does he find new bands?

“Sometimes you find music through other artists. Radiohead opened up the floodgates for me. To me they were experimental compared to what I listened to at the time. I went to Omega Music a lot. I would look through records, find a cover I liked and listen to it. From there it came down to talking to people about music, researching it.

“I started going to Cincinnati and Columbus and seeing the scene. I thought, we can have this in Dayton. I’m a Dayton defender.”

He points to the artists who have come from here — The Breeders, Brainiac, Guided by Voices, Zapp.

“So many awesome artists with insane energy. There’s something here that isn’t in other places. Everyone says it’s something in the water. As Rod Serling put it, it’s truly a Twilight Zone.

“I’ve known that there was something imminent in Dayton. I knew that people wanted music, they just had nowhere to go. That’s what led me to booking shows in different DIY spaces.

“House venues have been a thing forever. In the 90s, Brainiac would drive down streets and see which house they would play in. Dayton was very desolate, so it was easy to throw things.”

A third space

Lightcap wants to create a “third space”, built on respect.

“It’s really about building a community, getting people to come together, creating a safe space. People need a place to feel free, be themselves and not feel judged. A lot of the music and art community is queer. They don’t feel comfortable at a bar with people getting crazy drunk.

“Bands tell me they can’t believe this community is so loving and everyone is moving and singing. People can tell that as a promoter I’m actually for the music and I’m part of it. I care about it.”

Coffee, book, write, edit

“I wake up and check bookings. I have my little kitty, Kuro Neco. I’ll sit in bed with her for an hour before I have to get up. I drink coffee and ride that caffeine high. I start emailing or DMing different bands that I like.

“I come to Ghostlight. I work on videos. I used to do a lot of filming of bands from shows until all my VHS cameras died on me. That’s what we use. It captures that 90s feel.

“Our mythos is the scene that Brainiac built. Suddenly there were so many bands coming through here — Nirvana, Green Day, NOFX.”

Ironically, the VHS footage is digitized to become editable on the computer.

“There’s this box you can buy that the VHS camera can run straight through. I’m working on a video for Bomb Bunny.

“I write my zine that I just started, called Vault, with a friend of mine. I write mainly about music, sometimes about movies, poetry.

“If I have work, I go to work. It’s always something different. I’ve always done traveling jobs. I went to sports tournaments and sold merchandise. I traveled to Wisconsin, New York, Philly, Dallas. It was a job that paid the bills. I delivered cabinets for a while. I drove all the way to Phoenix and Seattle for that. I do catering. I landscape. I do a lot of side jobs.”

Do you feed yourself?

“Sometimes I’ll cook. Other times I’ll just eat a pastry that I get from Press or Ghostlight or Pettibone. Literally all my friends work at coffeeshops. All of them are musicians or artists.”

Mendelsons Presents

Lightcap is currently booking shows at Blind Bobs, Cosmo Joes, Belmont Billiards, as well as a new venue called Fairborn Phoenix, located in a formerly abandoned theatre.

He has brought in bands from Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Alabama.

Lightcap often partners with friend DJ Fullbody. On a given day they’ll go check out a couple spaces where they might be able to throw shows. They are promoting an upcoming show at The Fairborn Phoenix with NYC-based DJ Lexxy Jax.

When a band comes through, Lightcap coordinates load-in and soundcheck, and goes on runs for missing equipment. He may have to work the door and collect donations. Bands who come in from out of town often stay with him.

“Throwing (DIY) shows is a huge group effort. I’m the person reaching out to bands. I’ll have two guys running sound, someone recording the sets. A dad who is a sound engineer gave us a whole PA system with speakers.”

He points out that a lot of folks who were active in the 90s underground music scene in Dayton are now parents of the current generation of DIY artists.

“House venues come and go. The next step is finding more spaces. There’s going to be a DIY space in front of the Brightside that I’ll be booking shows at. Right now we’re calling it Mendelsons Presents Sidedoor at the Brightside.”

The first show is July 15 and features both local groups and bands from New York City.

Late nights

“Normally rock shows go ’til about 11. A classic European DJ set goes until 4am. Dayton’s not at that point yet. We go until people are thinning out and the venue closes. 1am, 2am for DJ sets.”

Being 6’5 has its advantages at a rock show.

“One thing people have said when I throw shows is that they are really happy that I’m in it, getting people to dance.”

He also makes sure the vibe stays welcoming.

“I definitely have a bit of crowd control being so tall.”

MORE DETAILS

Find Lightcap’s zine on Instagram @vault.zine. The first issue is about the Dayton music scene and features Bomb Bunny.

DIYOhio.com is a continuously updated archive of all the underground shows happening in Dayton.