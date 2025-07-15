Meet Franklin Johnson, the 2025 Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame inductee

“I love older movies like ‘Gone With the Wind’ and ‘All About Eve’ is one of my absolute favorites,” said Johnson, 66. “I love ‘All About Eve’ because it’s about the theater and it seemed so glamorous in spite of the drama. I really enjoy older movies because the movies today seem so repetitive, and, as far as I’m concerned, not very intelligent.”

The 1977 Roth High School graduate earned his bachelor’s of fine arts degree in Theater from Ohio University. He also spent more than 15 years in Los Angeles, where his credits included a nine-season national tour of “Sesame Street Live,” before journeying back to his hometown. In 2009, he landed his first role with the Dayton Theatre Guild in a production of Glen Merzer’s “The Cashier,” and would go on to perform more praiseworthy work particularly with the Guild as well as Dayton Playhouse.

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

For his dynamic contributions to the arts in the Dayton region, Johnson will be inducted into the Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame Saturday, July 26 at Springboro Community Theatre. The ceremony will take place in conjunction with the annual DayTony Awards gala which will recognize outstanding work from participating theaters during the 2024-25 season. He is also making history as the first Black male to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, which was established in 2002.

“It is such an honor,” Johnson said. “I also had to be okay with the thought that I hadn’t done enough or wasn’t deserving. I still have things to strive for. I’m still going to go out there and do more.”

‘An unwavering commitment to excellence’

Johnson’s credits include “A Few Good Men,” “American Son,” “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting,” “Opus,” “Ragtime,” “Radio Golf,” and, most recently, last season’s Guild local premiere of “Between Riverside and Crazy.”

Robert-Wayne Waldron, who directed Johnson in “Radio Golf” and “Between Riverside and Crazy” and appeared opposite him in “Mr. Rickey Calls a Meeting,” praised his work ethic.

“Franklin has been an integral part of Dayton theater for many years, bringing immense talent, professionalism and dedication to every production he has been involved in,” Waldron said. “I have had the privilege of working alongside Franklin in multiple capacities — both as a fellow actor and as a director. His approach to his craft is consistently marked by generosity, versatility and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Melissa Kerr Ertsgaard, who served as stage manager for “Radio Golf,” also spoke highly of Johnson.

“What is truly remarkable to me is that Franklin has no idea he creates such magic that affects those on stage with him because he is humbly committed to the process,” Ertsgaard said. “Embracing ideas of the director and being flexible in the moments with his fellow actors, Franklin’s joy resides in the expression of his craft. There is no ego in Franklin’s work, simply the promise that resides in the story as it unfolds before you. This is what draws directors to cast him and audiences to witness his gift.”

Assessing all his roles, Johnson is most fond of his portrayal of Lucien P. Smith in Tom Griffin’s “The Boys Next Door” concerning daily life in a group home for developmentally disabled men and their social worker. Smith is described as a 50-year-old man with the mental capacity of a 5-year-old.

“I had to go deep down and really let myself go,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t be inhibited. I had to be Lucien. The cast also met several mentally challenged adults which also made the experience special. To this day, Lucien is my favorite role.”

Explore 2025 Dayton Literary Peace Prize finalists announced

‘Theater is what I love to do’

Johnson is happy to reflect on his accomplishments but acknowledges the emotional struggle of being dedicated to the stage while coping with dialysis for the past 14 months. He credits the Dayton theater community for being an encouraging, positive outlet as he navigates his ongoing health challenge.

“Theater has been a good thing because it took my mind off of some of the more annoying things I’ve had to deal with and just focus on going forward,” Johnson said. “When I found out my kidneys were failing it depressed the hell out of me. I was uncertain I could handle the role of Pops (in ‘Between Riverside and Crazy’) but I realized I could do anything I put my mind to. Being in theater and enjoying the people is what has kept me going. We’re a family. Meeting the people I have met along the way has been the most beneficial. Most of us don’t see each other unless we’re doing a project together, but when we do it’s always great to see how they’re doing.”

Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

In addition to hoping the Dayton theater community continues to find space for Black plays, including more opportunities for actors of color, Johnson is truly grateful for this capstone in his legacy.

”Theater is what I love to do," he said. “I want to thank everyone for accepting me into Dayton’s theater family because it’s something to be proud of.”

HOW TO GO

What: The 2025 Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame induction and DayTony Awards gala

When: Saturday, July 26; 5 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. Hall of Fame induction and DayTony ceremony

Where: Springboro Community Theatre, 115 Wright Station Way

Cost: $48.25 (dinner and ceremony); $22 ceremony only

More info: daytonys.ticketleap.com/daytony-gala-2025