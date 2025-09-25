Pet supplies needed for Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association

Bronwyn was a therapy dog who worked with children, and she gave Eliana the confidence she needed to learn to read.

“The dog helped me do it,” Eliana says now. “She was calm and content, and most of all, non-judgmental.”

After that, Ling began to soar academically and is now a senior at Wright State University.

Paying it forward

Determined to give back, Ling rescued a Golden Retriever named Lily and trained her to become a certified therapy dog with MVPTA.

A few years later, she trained her second rescue, Phoebe-Rose. Together, Ling and her dogs attend children’s events throughout the Miami Valley and make weekly visits to Hospice of Dayton.

“Lily beelines directly to the nurses who are feeling the stress of their jobs, as well as to patients who may need the calm and comfort of a sensitive canine companion,” Ling said. “The visits also provide a welcome distraction from loneliness and pain. I love putting a smile on so many faces during our visits.”

Studies have shown that interacting with a therapy dog can lower blood pressure and reduce pain.

Do you and your pet want to sign up?

MVPTA is welcoming new teams of handlers and their pets, with training classes offered twice a year in the spring and fall.

“New members can train with a dog, cat, or rabbit to visit libraries, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and various festivals across the Miami Valley,” said Pam Killingsworth, president of MVPTA. “We have received a record number of requests for therapy pet teams. Our goal is to fulfill each and every one of these requests.”

PetFest coming soon

Although MVPTA is an all-volunteer nonprofit, there are still operational costs. To help meet those needs, the group hosts its annual fundraiser, PetFest. This year’s event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 11, at Delco Park in Kettering. Guests are encouraged to bring furry friends who are comfortable around other animals.

Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a 5K race where both people and their canine companions can hit the trail together.

Throughout the day, attendees can browse local vendors, snap a keepsake at the pet-friendly photo booth, and enjoy activities like agility games and a costume contest. Additional highlights include raffle baskets, a garage sale of gently used pet items, a trick contest, and food from a local food truck.

“PetFest is more than just a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of the joy and healing that animals bring into our lives,” said Killingsworth. “Every dollar raised helps us continue serving those in need, from hospital patients to children learning to read with the encouragement of a therapy dog.”

Items needed for PetFest

The organization is seeking donations of gently used or new items:

Leashes

Collars

Harnesses

Dog or cat toys

Food bowls

Pet beds

Crates

Towels

Blankets

Dog treats

New items can also be donated for raffle baskets.

Donations may be dropped off at Pam Killingsworth’s home, 3049 King James Drive, Beavercreek. If you’d like items picked up, call Pam at 937-287-1048. Monetary donations are always appreciated and can be mailed to P.O. Box 675, Troy, Ohio 45373, or dropped off at the welcome booth on the day of the festival.

Learn more

For more information about PetFest or to learn about MVPTA’s mission and programs, visit petsthatcare.com or follow the group on Facebook.

