Michael B. Jordan wins, Misty Copeland dazzles, Timothée Chalamet squirms: 7 takeaways from the 2026 Oscars

‘Sinners’ performance features Shaboozey, Misty Copeland, Brittany Howard

A signature scene in the dramatic, vampire-driven “Sinners,” which won director Ryan Coogler his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, occurs in a juke joint featuring young blues singer/guitarist Sammie (Miles Caton in a breakthrough performance). In a beautifully whimsical moment, generations of Black music culture are showcased from blues to African dance to hip-hop.

Heightened by Raphael Saadiq’s Oscar-nominated song “I Lied to You,” the scene was vividly recreated at the Oscars to include Grammy winners Shaboozey and Brittany Howard along with Misty Copeland, the first African American female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre. Copeland, who recently had hip replacement surgery, dazzled front and center toward the end of the number in an outfit created by Geoffrey Holder for the Dance Theatre of Harlem’s legendary 1982 production of “Firebird.”

Copeland’s presence not only illuminated the artistic breadth of “Sinners” but was an obvious jab at Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, whose dismissal of ballet and opera as art forms “no one cares about” went viral last week. This striking performance brought the house down.

Michael B. Jordan wins Oscar for dual roles in ‘Sinners’

As one of the biggest “Friday Night Lights” fans, I must admit seeing Michael B. Jordan win an Oscar on his first nomination after years of outstanding TV and film work (including “Fruitvale Station,” also written and directed by Coogler) was an absolute thrill.

In his distinctive portrayal of twin brothers Smoke and Stack, Jordan’s versatility was undeniable. In his acceptance speech, he reflected on the historic magnitude of the moment. “I stand here because of the people that came before me – Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, Will Smith. And to be amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors… I’m gonna keep stepping up and I’m gonna keep being the best version of myself I can be.”

Hearing him played off to “The Winner Takes It All” and acknowledging fellow “Friday Night Lights” alum Jesse Plemons (“Bugonia”) before exiting the stage was all the more meaningful. Always remember: clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.

‘Bridesmaids’ reunion a breath of fresh air

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of “Bridesmaids,” the film’s hilarious co-stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, Rose Byrne and Ellie Kemper reunited to present Best Original Score and Best Sound. Their amazing chemistry was not only snappy but genuine. Conan O’Brien was a very hit-and-miss host this time around (his opening montage was his best bit) so perhaps these five funny women (six if you add Wendi McLendon-Covey) would be a great option to lead the 2027 ceremony.

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

‘Sinners’ cinematographer first woman to win for cinematography

In one of the most pleasantly surprising moments of the night, Autumn Durald Arkapaw (“Sinners”) became the first woman to win an Academy Award for Cinematography.

In her acceptance speech, sisterhood and solidarity was a priority. “I really want all the women in the room to stand up cause I feel like I don’t get here without you guys,” Arkapaw said.

Her victory provided a moment that signaled a hopeful turning point for female filmmakers around the globe.

The seventh tie in Oscar history

Actor/comedian Kumail Nanjiani had the good fortune to preside over the seventh tie in Oscar history. Best Live-Action Short was awarded to “The Singers” and “Two People Exchanging Saliva.” “Ironic that the short film Oscar is going to take twice as long,” Nanjiani said. The last tie in this category happened in 1995 (“Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Trevor”) and the last overall tie happened in 2013 when “Zero Dark Thirty” and “Skyfall” shared honors for Best Sound Editing.

In Memoriam segment provides touching tributes

The In Memoriam segment was one of the most powerful in recent memory. After iconic Oscars host Billy Crystal reflected on the life of actor/director Rob Reiner and wife, Michele, he was joined by a bevy of actors who appeared in Reiner’s films such as Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, Cary Elwes, Christopher Guest, Demi Moore, Jerry O’Connell, Meg Ryan, Fred Savage and Wil Wheaton among others.

In addition to Rachel McAdams’ tribute to Diane Keaton (who appeared with her in “The Family Stone”), Barbra Streisand concluded the segment with a lovely tribute to Robert Redford in which she finished her remarks with a few bars of “The Way We Were.”

Timothée Chalamet officially in damage control mode

It’s time for Timothée Chalamet to take Aaron Burr’s advice by way of “Hamilton”: Talk less, smile more.

His career isn’t completely in shambles over his aforementioned remarks about the performing arts but he’s going to have work harder to get back into Hollywood’s good graces. Even though the Oscars voting window closed before his remarks went viral, his hubris and excessive campaigning must have rubbed the Academy the wrong way throughout awards season. At this point the 30-year-old might be on par with Leonardo DiCaprio, who won his first Oscar at 41 after five nominations.

Timmy has a lot to prove and his reset starts today.