More than 300 volunteers needed April 25 at parks across Montgomery County

Gardening and/or planting trees/shrubs at Spring Run Conservation Area, Wegerzyn Gardens, Possum Creek, Aullwood Garden and Carriage Hill MetroParks

Litter removal at Island and RiverScape MetroParks

Invasive species removal and habitat restoration at Medlar Conservation Area, Cox Arboretum, Hills & Dales, Taylorsville and Sugarcreek MetroParks

Painting and fence maintenance at Huffman MetroPark

Mulching at Cox Arboretum, Germantown, RiverScape and Wesleyan MetroParks

“Adopt-A-Park is a perfect occasion to enjoy some time outdoors with your loved ones,” said MetroParks Volunteer Coordinator Allison Zimmerman in a press statement. “You can welcome spring and give back to nature at the same time.”

Volunteers of all ages, accessibility levels and backgrounds are needed for 19 projects at 16 different sites.

“Volunteers provide critical support to MetroParks staff in caring for the region’s natural heritage, including nearly 15,000 acres of land across 35 facilities,” said MetroParks Human Resources and Volunteer Manager Jenny Hymans in a press statement. “There are plenty of opportunities to get involved during Adopt-A-Park and beyond.”

Organizers said 233 volunteers provided a total of 695.19 service hours last year. Additional statistics from the 2025 event include:

1,222 pounds of landfill litter and debris were collected from the parks and riverways

2.65 miles of rivers and lakes were cleaned

4.9 miles of hiking, biking, and/or equestrian trail corridors were cleared

5.83 acres of invasive plants were removed

25 trees/shrubs were planted

59 Adopt-A-Park Service Kits were distributed

Participants are reminded to dress for the weather and the activity in which they will be participating. Supplies will be provided depending on the project, but individuals may want to bring gloves and a refillable water bottle.

In addition a limited number of Adopt-A-Park Service Kits — pre-assembled kits for participants to safely clean greenspaces on their own time — will be offered to groups of volunteers who wish to take on their own local litter removal projects. To learn more and request a kit, visit metroparks.org/adopt.

MORE DETAILS

Adopt-A-Park will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

Registration is required online at metroparks.galaxydigital.com/need/index?s=1&need_init_id=5750.