Mun-o-Salwa to open second location in Fairborn near Wright State

Mun-o-Salwa, a halal restaurant, is located at 3937 Linden Ave. in Riverside.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Mun-o-Salwa, a halal restaurant, is located at 3937 Linden Ave. in Riverside. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
31 minutes ago
Mun-o-Salwa, a halal restaurant offering anything from BBQ, burgers and fried chicken to paratha rolls, chicken over rice and Indian/Pakistani cuisine, is opening a second location in the Dayton region.

The restaurant is planning to take over the Chai Corner space at 2632 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn at the beginning of December.

Mun-o-Salwa, a halal restaurant, is located at 3937 Linden Ave. in Riverside. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

“We wanted to find the right spot to serve our Fairborn and Wright State customers, and that led us to partner with the Chai Corner owner,” said co-owner Waqas Khan. “Together, we decided to turn the space fully into Mun-o-Salwa — keeping our brand, our menu, and our flavor alive for a new crowd to enjoy.”

The restaurant will offer the same menu as its Riverside restaurant at 3937 Linden Ave., in addition to breakfast. They may add biryani in the future.

Favorites at Mun-o-Salwa include the chicken over yellow rice with the restaurant’s signature sauces, gyro wraps stuffed with chicken or beef and homemade chicken paratha rolls.

Some of the recipes the restaurant uses comes from Khan’s cousin who runs a restaurant in New York.

Mun-o-Salwa, a halal restaurant, is located at 3937 Linden Ave. in Riverside. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

“We believe Mun-o-Salwa is going to be a gateway for everyone,” Khan previously said.

The family-owned business opened in Riverside in 2024 with a need for more halal options in the Dayton area.

Khan previously said that Muslims on a halal diet typically have to drive to West Chester, Cincinnati or Columbus to get good quality halal food.

For him, opening a restaurant was something he had to do for his community.

While the restaurant serves halal food, it is not specifically for Muslims only. Anyone and everyone is welcome at the restaurant.

“We’re grateful for the love and support from our community,” Khan said. “This new location is all about bringing the same authentic flavors you love in a fresh, convenient space.”

For more information and updates, visit munosalwa.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram (@munosulwa) pages.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

