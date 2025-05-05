National Endowment for the Arts terminates Culture Works funding

As a result Culture Works is no longer accepting Letters of Intent for the NEA GAP program across the eight counties the organization serves in our region, according to a press release.

Culture Works CEO Lisa Hanson has reportedly begun the appeal process as well within the guidelines set forth by the NEA. Organizers said she will announce the results of the appeal once she receives the decision.

The press release also detailed aspects of the NEA’s updated policy.

“The NEA is updating its grantmaking policy priorities to focus funding on projects that reflect the nation’s rich artistic heritage and creativity, as prioritized by the President,” the NEA noted.

Further, “the NEA will now prioritize projects that elevate the Nation’s HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions, celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, foster AI competency, empower houses of worship to serve communities, assist with disaster recovery, foster skilled trade jobs, make America healthy again, support the military and veterans, support Tribal communities, make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful, and support the economic development of Asian American communities.”

In spite of the decision Culture Works remains determined to “seek ways to support the arts ecosystem in our community and serve as a leading advocate for the arts on a local, state and national level.” They also hope funding for the NEA “will be restored in some-if not full- capacity.”

Culture Works is also exploring opportunities with the partners of their GAP program, the Charles F. Kettering Foundation and The Dayton Foundation. They remain invested in examining Culture Works’ grant policies and procedures for equity and inclusion as well.

For more information, visit cultureworks.org.