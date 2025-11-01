Nature promotes calmness and connection for those in their prime of life

Some people report sleeping better at night, a calmer demeanor and a sense of mindfulness and peace after spending time outdoors.

Enjoying nature doesn’t have to mean a 20-mile hike on the Appalachian Trail. Activities such as gardening, bird watching, golfing, photography, picnics, shopping at farmers’ markets, playing with grandchildren, enjoying outdoor concerts and playing games outside, all increase a connection with nature.

Katy Lucas, an environmental education supervisor with the Centerville-Washington Park District, notes that nature brings a sense of peace and release of control.

“From reducing stress to improving cognitive function, there does not appear to be a downside to the outdoors,” she said.

Lucas offers monthly hikes and speaks with community groups in the Centerville and Washington Twp. area, including senior living facilities and gardening clubs.

She recently led a group on an adult nature walk where they spotted a Barred owl.

“We were so excited,” Lucas said. “The sense of wonder it gave our little group was really cool. Observing wildlife and being curious about how things work can open a new world of study.”

Time outside is often linked to children and play, and adults can participate in their own version of outdoor play. Options range from sitting on the front porch and interacting with neighbors or reading a book under the trees, to cross stitching near a creek with your feet in the water or building a gnome house in a potted plant.

“Overall, spending time in and developing a connection to nature benefits people and the environment,” she said. “People who spend time in nature grow to care for its well-being and will make decisions and efforts to protect it.”

This holds true for Judith Keegan, 77, who is a volunteer for CWPD.

“When hiking, I don’t rush through the woods. I stop, look, listen and teach,” Keegan said. “I welcomed the silence of nature and the euphony of sounds from all the creatures living within nature. Nature means peace.”

The park district offers paved trails, and many of its programs can be adapted for senior citizens.

“Project Feeder Watch is an excellent citizen science program that involves recording birds that visit your feeder,” Lucas said.

Other popular programs for seniors are Hike for Your Health, A Walk in a Park, Gentle Yoga and Trail Trekking. Before heading out, be sure to apply sunscreen and bug repellent as needed, and grab the sunglasses and hat/visor.

For Keegan, the district’s offerings have a personal connection. Her husband, 84, has decreasing cognitive abilities due to dementia with Lewy bodies. He hikes with one of the classes that Keegan leads every Wednesday.

“My group knows his condition,” she said. “He walks in the back and someone is always walking next to him. I turn around and they are talking a mile a minute. They love him coming and he loves it. This shows that all seniors benefit from being in nature.”

To spend time outside, keep your body moving and increase social opportunities, consider joining a walking or hiking club, find an outdoor yoga or tai chi program, explore paved trails in local parks, join a gardening club, enjoy an outdoor pool, journal outdoors, or fly a kite with family members.

“We are so lucky to live in an area with many opportunities for not only great parks and reserves, but also many environmental education opportunities,” Lucas said.