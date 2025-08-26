New indoor golf simulator business in West Chester will offer bays 24/7

“He pitched the business really hard to my wife and I,” Langworthy said. “He did a ton of research and found all kinds of information, so this is mostly his brainchild.”

After running a few numbers, Langworthy and family decided this is something they could do on the side and Ready Golf 4K was born.

The plan for the operation in West Chester is three indoor golf simulator bays open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You sign up, schedule and pay for a time online. Then you receive a code to enter the building and another to login to the golf simulator to play one of 400 of the world’s top courses including Pebble Beach, Oakmont and St. Andrews.

“Our approach is to make this a little more premium than other indoor simulators,” Langworthy said. “We paid for an upgrade to 4K resolution and there is not another 4K facility in the area.”

The 2,100 square foot facility is monitored by security cameras inside and you sign a waiver before playing.

“Bring your own clubs, bring your own drink, bring your own food and enjoy it,” Langworthy said.

Each hitting bay has two television screens: One is for cable TV to watch sports or other programming and the other TV displays slow motion of the club hitting the ball.

“The Trackman system gives you all the data you could want like ball speed, spin, everything,” Langworthy said.

The location is just off Interstate 75 at Cincinnati-Dayton Rd.

“It is really easy to get to,” Langworthy said. “We are right off the highway in a high traffic area and hope to draw from Monroe, West Chester, Sharonville, Liberty Twp. and the places around here.”

Eventually, Langworthy is planning to have leagues and host parties. He expects to open in October after remodeling the site to accommodate the golf.