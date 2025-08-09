New Lake Erie to Ohio River Trail honors state’s waterways as part of America 250-Ohio celebration

The Lake Erie to Ohio River Trail features sites in seven categories:

Boat Rides and Ferryboats

Lake Erie Lighthouses

Lake Erie Museums and Historic Sites

Ohio Canal Museums, Locks and Natural Areas

Ohio River Museums and Historic Sites

Natural Areas and Overlooks

Aquatic Science and Research Sites

In addition to the aforementioned Carillon Historical Park, highlights of the trail include:

Marblehead Lighthouse in Marblehead

Anderson Ferry in Cincinnati

Tony Packo’s in Toledo

Historic Fort Steuben and Scenic Byway Visitor Center in Steubenville

Put-in-Bay Aquatic Visitor Center in Put-in-Bay

Shawnee State Park in Portsmouth

Monticello III Horse Drawn Canal Boat Rides in Coshocton

“Lake Erie, the Ohio River and the canals were highways of hope,” said Melinda Huntley, executive director of the Ohio Travel Association, America 250-Ohio Commissioner and co-project leader for the Trails & Tales program, in a press release. “They built towns, attracted inventors, created jobs and brought people together. Today, their legacy flows through every scenic overlook, preserved towpath and community that still thrives along their shores. The Lake Erie to Ohio River Trail will help all Ohioans explore and connect with the waters that moved a nation.”

Organizers said Ohioans can use the interactive map on the America 250-Ohio website to create custom itineraries of drivable routes to see multiple sites on the trail. A printable version is also available.

The Lake Erie to Ohio River Trail is the third of America 250-Ohio’s planned Trails & Tales program, which aims to establish three additional thematic experiential trails over the next year. Additional details on these trails will be announced in the coming months. The first trail, the Ohio Air & Space Trail, launched in May 2024. The second trail, the Ohio Creativity Trail, launched in February 2025.

Carillon Historical Park is located at 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton.