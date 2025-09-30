New streaming shows this fall: What to watch and when they premiere

Rounding up what’s expected to be the hottest shows this fall, in order of premiere date:

Oct. 3 – “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix) : Ryan Murphy’s anthology turns its lens on the infamous killer Ed Gein, unraveling the man behind the myth. The third installment in Murphy’s “Monster” anthology, this season explores the eerie life of Gein, his dark obsessions, and the fragmented line between monster and man. Watch trailer

Need a fix now? If you haven’t yet caught these newly released shows, start watching — brought to you in order of ratings by Rotten Tomatoes, the world’s most trusted and recognized source of movie and TV reviews. Online: rottentomatoes.com

“The Lowdown” (Hulu, 97%) : Tulsa “truthstorian” Lee Raybon can’t stop digging into local scandals, even when his obsession with the truth puts him in danger. Critics are calling it one of the smartest dramas of the year.

: Tulsa “truthstorian” Lee Raybon can’t stop digging into local scandals, even when his obsession with the truth puts him in danger. Critics are calling it one of the smartest dramas of the year. “Task” (HBO, 95%) :This gripping political thriller follows a high-stakes task force where every mission carries both personal and global consequences. Equal parts action and drama, it peels back the layers of power, morality and loyalty.

:This gripping political thriller follows a high-stakes task force where every mission carries both personal and global consequences. Equal parts action and drama, it peels back the layers of power, morality and loyalty. “Alien: Earth” (Hulu, 93%) : Humanity faces existential threats when signs of extraterrestrial life appear. Sci-fi fans will find it both thrilling and thought-provoking.

: Humanity faces existential threats when signs of extraterrestrial life appear. Sci-fi fans will find it both thrilling and thought-provoking. “House of Guinness” (Netflix, 87%) : A period drama tracing the rise of one of the world’s most famous brewing dynasties. Expect themes of ambition, betrayal, and family rivalry reminiscent of HBO’s Succession.

: A period drama tracing the rise of one of the world’s most famous brewing dynasties. Expect themes of ambition, betrayal, and family rivalry reminiscent of HBO’s “The Girlfriend” (Prime Video, 86%) : Relationships, power, and obsession take center stage in this tense drama about the blurred lines between love and control. As secrets unravel, the story becomes about who really holds the upper hand and the matter of perspective.

: Relationships, power, and obsession take center stage in this tense drama about the blurred lines between love and control. As secrets unravel, the story becomes about who really holds the upper hand and the matter of perspective. “The Paper” (Peacock, 85%) : Brought to you by the creators of “The Office,” this mockumentary spinoff sitcom follows the same documentary crew as they chronicle a struggling newspaper in Toledo, Ohio, and his Office-esque team.

: Brought to you by the creators of “The Office,” this mockumentary spinoff sitcom follows the same documentary crew as they chronicle a struggling newspaper in Toledo, Ohio, and his Office-esque team. “The Morning Show,” Season 4 (Apple TV+, 68%) : The cutthroat world of morning TV returns – starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Jon Hamm – with power struggles, public scandals, and evolving personalities amid newsroom change.

: The cutthroat world of morning TV returns – starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Jon Hamm – with power struggles, public scandals, and evolving personalities amid newsroom change. “Black Rabbit” (Netflix, 65%): Jason Bateman and Jude Law come together as brothers in this thrilling crime drama. Set against the backdrop of New York’s nightlife scene, a successful, smooth-talking restaurant owner and his wayward brother face old traumas and new dangers in a chaotic turn of events. Although met with mixed reviews, it quickly shot to the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10.

“The Studio” with Seth Rogan as the star who leads a movie studio recently swept up at the 77th Primetime Emmys, earning awards for lead actor in a comedy series, outstanding comedy series, supporting actress in a comedy series and supporting actor in a comedy series. All episodes are available on AppleTV+. Some of the others that won Emmys: “Adolescence” (Netflix), “Baby Reindeer” (Netflix), “Severance” (Apple TV+), “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+). ”The Boys" (Prime Video), “The Pitt” (HBO Max), “The Penguin” (HBO Max) and “Hacks” (HBO Max).

