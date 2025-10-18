Ohio Creativity Trail adds three new stops showcasing art, history and pottery

After being launched last February with more than 100 attractions, the Ohio Creativity Trail is seeing the addition of three new stops throughout the state.
Created to celebrate America’s 250th birthday next year, each location on the trail highlights Ohio’s history with the arts, with the list of featured places including the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Richland Carrousel Park, The American Sign Museum and more.
Headlining this trio of additions is Packer Creek Pottery in Genoa, southeast of Toledo. Opening in 1979, this pottery store is famous for its large variety of patterns and designs. Its founder, Jan Pugh, was even commissioned by the White House to create an angel for Christmas 1993, which is now stored in the National Archives.
The Marysville Art League, which can be found inside the historic Houston House in Marysville, is a group which works to promote Union County’s visual and performing arts. The collective also regularly hosts events, where guests can paint a recreation of their pets, decorate a pumpkin, introduce art to young children and more.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
While this last addition currently closed to the public, the Southern Ohio Museum and Cultural Center in Portsmouth features two main exhibits. The first of which focusing on the works of famous American Scene painter Clarence Holbrook Carter, while the latter showcases over 10,000 Native American artifacts. When it reopens later in the fall, guests can enjoy these installations, as well as pieces from up-and-coming local artists.
For more information on these organizations, and other located throughout the trail, check out america250-ohio.org.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
About the Author