One of the area’s most popular Halloween festivals returns next week

At 4 p.m. on Friday, the event will begin with a welcome from the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce, followed by a performance from Quest Dance. Throughout opening night, other live performances will take place from acts such as Altered Perception and the Transylvania Hellhounds. The nearby Fairborn YMCA, located at 300 S. Central Ave., will also host several activities on Friday night, including the Spooktacular Costume Contest and Parade.

Those entering the competition must register between 6-6:45 p.m. The contest will have different categories based on age groups, as well as “Overall Best Couple,” “Overall Scariest,” and “Best Family.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Spooktacular Parade will begin after judging at 7:15 p.m. down Central Avenue, traveling through Main Street before ending at the festival stage, where contest winners will be announced.

Live shows will continue on Saturday, with a slate of performances taking place from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Bands set to perform include The Hamilton’s, Rock It 88 and DracMina. Saturday night, guests can compete in a Halloween-themed trivia game at the Fairborn Community Library’s “Terrifying Trivia” event. Registration is currently open for the activity, which will be held at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The main event of Sunday will be the trick-or-treat at 1 p.m., where many of the local vendors attending the event will pass out candy.

These vendors will also be available throughout the weekend, offering crafts, antiques, food and more. The list of businesses set to attend includes Trader Bears, Simply Gourds, America’s Fudging Best, Leaf Guard and more.

Other activities, such as carnival games and rides, will be offered throughout the weekend as well.

HOW TO GO