Oscar predictions: Expect big night for epic ‘Oppenheimer’

Acclaimed frontrunner “Oppenheimer,” a three-hour psychological epic centered on the “father of the atomic bomb,” leads all nominees chosen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences with 13 nods. Kooky Victorian dramatic comedy “Poor Things” follows with 11. “Oppenheimer” seems poised to win at least seven or eight categories, including score, sound and editing.

Here are my predictions in the top six categories:

BEST PICTURE

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Will win: “Oppenheimer”

Should win: “The Holdovers”

Overlooked: “Air,” “All of Us Strangers,” “The Color Purple,” “Origin,” “Saltburn”

This impressively diverse group of 10 is a fitting representation of the high quality of impactful, varied storytelling in 2023. “The Holdovers,” a tightly constructed, terrifically layered Christmastime tale of family, friendship, forgiveness, and loss, tugged the heart with intimacy, sincerity, intelligence, nostalgia, and optimism. However nothing will stop the dark, brainy, thought-provoking “Oppenheimer” due to its splendid technical finesse.

BEST DIRECTION

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorcese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Will/should win: Nolan

Overlooked: Bradley Cooper, “Maestro,” Ava DuVernay, “Origin,” Greta Gerwig, “Barbie,” Alexander Payne, “The Holdovers,” Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Nolan has been on the Academy’s radar since losing the original screenplay Oscar 23 years ago for “Memento.” He’s guaranteed his first victory for spearheading the magnitude of “Oppenheimer,” particularly the superb Trinity test sequence and an enthusiastic crowd hauntingly spotlighted.

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Will win: Murphy

Should win: Giamatti

Overlooked: Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn,” Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers,” Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”

Giamatti is marvelous as charming curmudgeon Paul Hunham, a New England professor who grows to understand the power of connection. Even so Murphy will ride the wave of support for his film, which is fueled by his quiet, calculated, contemplative, and deeply cerebral portrayal of legendary physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Will/should win: Gladstone

Overlooked: Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple,” Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, “Origin,” Greta Lee, “Past Lives,” Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

This is the most suspenseful of the top categories. Hüller had a banner year (and was equally memorable in “The Zone of Interest”) but this showdown is between Gladstone and Stone. Totally immersing herself with striking physicality as resurrected Bella Baxter, Stone proved why she is one of the most versatile actresses of her generation. However, Stone already has an Oscar (“La La Land”), opening the door for newcomer Gladstone, the first Native American to receive a Best Actress nomination. Delivering remarkably compelling restraint as victimized Osage woman Mollie Burkhart, Gladstone is the absolute heart and soul of the chilling “Killers.” I can’t imagine the film without her.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Will/should win: Downey Jr.

Overlooked: Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things,” Charles Melton, “May/December,” Paul Mescal, “All of Us Strangers,” Gary Oldman, “Oppenheimer,” Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”

I’ve often heard people say they saw “Oppenheimer” but had no idea they were watching Robert Downey Jr. He certainly gave a masterfully transformative, seductively sinister portrayal of Lewis Strauss, chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. And perhaps more importantly, the Academy loves a comeback story. And at long last, the former ‘90s bad boy, has finally achieved redemption. Hooray for Hollywood.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Will/should win: Randolph

Overlooked: Viola Davis, “Air,” Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers,” Taraji P. Henson, “The Color Purple,” Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

If there was a category for Best Monologue Delivery there’s no question Ferrera would win hands down. But Randolph’s beautifully nuanced performance as Mary Lamb, head cook at a boarding school grieving the loss of her son, soared with humor and heartache.

The 96th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be televised Sunday, March 10 beginning at 7 p.m. on ABC.

