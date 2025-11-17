Owners of Indiana catering company, bistro open restaurant in Piqua

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In 2017, the family switched from farming to catering and became known for their pizzas.

The Livingston Family went on to open Roots Bistro in Richmond, Ind. and now Roots Burgers & Fries in Piqua.

Roots Burgers & Fries is one of six vendors inside The Social at Piqua Center.

RCS Construction and Brait Capital purchased the former Miami Valley Centre Mall, located at 987 E. Ash St., in 2023. They have since turned the food court into a dining and entertainment destination.

Roots Burgers & Fries is a farm-to-table restaurant concept featuring 10 craft burgers. Favorites include:

All American (8 oz. beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Roots Burger sauce)

Steakhouse (8 oz. beef patty, smoked gouda, bacon, sauteed onions and shrooms, sour cream and A1 sauce)

“We love burgers,” Livingston said. “We eat them as a family multiple times a week.”

In addition to the beef patty, Roots Burgers & Fries offers a signature patty that is a 60/40 blend of beef and sausage.

“The must-try for me is anything that has our signature patties on it,” Livingston said. “I think it makes it really juicy and taste better in my opinion.”

As for the sides, the restaurant offers hand-cut herb and parm fries that are fried in lard, sweet potato fries and apple bacon coleslaw.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram (@rootsburgersandfries) pages.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

