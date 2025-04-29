Peace Museum to host WWII anniversary event featuring British codebreaker’s nephew

He is in the U.S. researching his seventh book on cryptography, World War II history and international cooperation.

“It is a privilege to be coming to Dayton for the first time, and a bit of a pilgrimage,” said Turing in a press release. “In 1942, my uncle Alan Turing came to work with Joe Desch at NCR here in Dayton on the challenge of breaking advanced German U-boat codes. To follow in his footsteps is very exciting.”

Dayton’s role in World War II was officially recognized in 2023 when Montgomery County was designated Ohio’s only American World War II Heritage City by the National Park Service. The museum says the region’s innovations — including Joe Desch’s engineering breakthroughs and the vital service of the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) — continue to be honored through events like these.

“It’s an honor to welcome Sir Dermot Turing to Dayton on the 80th anniversary of VE Day,” said Mackensie Wittmer, executive director of the National Aviation Heritage Area. “His visit highlights the spirit of international collaboration and innovation that helped end the war, and continues to inspire future generations.”

In addition to Turing, the panel features:

● Dr. Renate Frydman, Holocaust survivor and educator

● Dr. Vaughn Shannon, professor of political science, Wright State University

● Jeff Kempton, lecturer and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base analyst

The conversation will be moderated by Dayton Daily News columnist Vick Mickunas, host of The Book Nook on WYS0.

In addition Alan Turing’s life is the subject of the acclaimed 2014 film “The Imitation Game,” which starred Benedict Cumberbatch and received eight Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and winning for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Museum organizers are excited to bring World War II history to the forefront once more.

“Dayton, Ohio has a proud legacy of peace, and this often-overlooked story is part of it,” said Alice Young-Basora, executive director of the Dayton International Peace Museum. “Alan Turing and Joseph Desch represent a vital wartime partnership that helped end a devastating conflict — a reminder of how crucial it is to work with our allies to preserve peace. We need peace now more than ever and this lesson is so timely.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Partnering for Peace: WWII and Beyond”

Where: Dayton International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

When: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 8

Admission: Free though reservations are recommended due to limited seating. Guests can reserve their spot by visiting the Dayton International Peace Museum’s website at peace.museum.

FYI: Copies of Turing’s book, “X,Y&Z: The Real Story of How Enigma Was Broken,” will be available for purchase.

