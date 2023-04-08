PERSONAL JOURNEY: Family gets its miracle

Explore Springfield comedy legend Jonathan Winters focus of new event

LeMaster’s dad, Steve Lininger and brother, Curtis, were both home when Terri was showering and heard a thud. Steve rushed in and immediately started CPR, which he had learned as a Boy Scout.

“She was completely lifeless,” LeMaster said. “The paramedics arrived after about 10 minutes and took over.”

Though paramedics were able to get her heart back in rhythm, she remained unconscious and was transported to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center in Springfield. There doctors tested for blood clots or aneurisms.

“We were all in a state of shock,” LeMaster said. “It didn’t look promising.”

Doctors wanted to begin hypothermia therapy, lowering Terri’s body temperature to 91 degrees and maintaining it there for 24 hours to help stave off brain and organ damage. On April 28, Terri was transferred to Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek where she could be better monitored for seizure activity. She remained unresponsive.

“We were at Soin for a couple of quiet days,” LeMaster said. “And they did an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) to determine brain activity. They said she had global brain damage.”

LeMaster and her family began a long vigil, waiting for neurology tests to determine brain response and hoping against hope for improvement. On May 4, the neurologist gave the family grim news.

“She felt Mom would never have a meaningful recovery,” LeMaster said. “And she had no idea if she would ever wake up again.”

LeMaster and her father and brother were faced with tough decisions that would change their lives forever.

“You just feel sick and lost and don’t know what to do,” Steve said. “We had to look at all the pros and cons and make a decision that we didn’t want to ever have to make.”

Ultimately, the family decided to wait a few more days. Terri was not breathing on her own, but they all continued to hope for a miracle.

“We wanted to do what Mom wanted,” LeMaster said. “And she wished to donate her organs in a case like this.”

Medical professionals at Soin all agreed they didn’t see any meaningful recovery for Terri, so the family started the process of organ donation. When they left the hospital that day, they were at peace with their decision.

Then, as the family arrived to say goodbye to Terri, something miraculous happened. As they prepared to go to the emergency room with her to remove life support, Terri’s doctor asked the family to meet him in her room.

“It was May 8 – Mother’s Day,” LeMaster said. “Mom looked uncomfortable and started kicking her legs and moving her arms.”

Terri opened her eyes that evening. And she began the long journey back to her family.

After weeks of rehabilitation and skilled nursing care, Terri learned to walk, talk and swallow once again. And on Aug. 19, she was finally released to return home.

Terri’s doctors said that though no one will ever know exactly what happened, they believe a seizure caused by scar tissue on her brain may have led to the collapse in the shower. Terri’s brain is continuing to heal, one miraculous step at a time.

LeMaster said her mom is about 85% back to normal and still working to build strength. She is continuing occupational and speech therapy and making progress. LeMaster started an Instagram page documenting her mother’s journey and their close relationship – “One Worthy Journey.”

“It’s priceless to be able to be home with my family,” Terri said. “I do feel like the blessings we received are innumerable. It’s a miracle that I’m here.”

In December, the family brought Terri back to Soin Medical Center where the staff and hospital president honored her.

“I think often that no matter how hard and painful and challenging this journey is, I’d rather walk this life with her, than without her. My mom has always been my best friend. God gave us our miracle.”