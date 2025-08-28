Kings Island announces return of beloved Phantom Theater ride

Explore Kings Island announces it is closing Boo Blasters on Boo Hill ride

“The quirky characters and chaos from the original return, along with modern technology, enhanced scenic elements and expanded storytelling,” parent company Six Flags said in a news release Thursday.

“The comedic and fast-paced family adventure begins with a dark and stormy night, setting the tone for the grand (and ghostly) re-opening of the haunted Phantom Theater. Inside, a long-awaited performance by Maestro, the theater’s resident organist, is set to begin. During the storm, a lightning strike unleashes the ghost notes – mischievous musical spirits that wreak havoc across the theater – from Maestro’s mighty pipe organ.

“With the help of head usher No Legs Larry, guests will take the role as a member of his team and ride in ‘enchanted opera boxes,’ utilizing special spellbound flashlights to capture and return the ghost notes to the organ so the performance can begin on time.”

Six Flags said in total, 26 interactive scenes feature added multi-sensory effects like wind and sound, hidden Easter eggs throughout and a grand on-stage musical finale with all cast members.

“Manufactured by Sally Dark Rides, the leader in indoor family dark ride experiences, ‘Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare’ is a true nod to the original that made its home at Kings Island from 1992–2002," the release said.

Halloween Haunt opens soon

Kings Island has recently changed its Halloween Haunt pass deals. For 2025, instead of access to haunted mazes being included with park admission, Kings Island will require guests to purchase a “Haunted Attractions Pass.” The price of this upgrade ranges from $10-$30 depending on the night.

Attendees can also purchase a “Haunted Attractions Express Pass,” which gives them priority access to mazes, similar to the park’s Fast Lane offering. This upgrade ranges in price from $29 all the way to $59.

The park offers a bundle that includes admission alongside the Haunted Attractions Pass for $55-$120, depending on the night.

Those with a Kings Island season pass will still have to purchase a Haunted Attractions Pass to experience any of the mazes. Passholders can also get an “All Season Haunted Attractions Express Pass” for $59, which provides priority access to mazes for the whole season.

Halloween Haunt will be open select nights Sept. 19 through Nov. 1.