PHOTOS: 2024 Warped Wing Esther’s Li’l Secret Launch Party & Reveal

The secret is out! Warped Wing Brewing Company hosted its 11th annual Esther's Li'l Secret Launch Party & Reveal at the brewery's downtown Dayton taproom on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Esther's Li'l Secret is the annual holiday collaboration between Warped Wing and Esther Price Fine Chocolates. This year’s beer is a Sweetheart Peppermint Porter, inspired by the classic Esther Price Candies Dark Chocolate Sweetheart Mints, which is also available in a barrel aged version. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER