PHOTOS: 20th annual Wright-Patterson AFB Pumpkin Chuck

The 20th annual Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Pumpkin Chuck happened on the grounds of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Hosted by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Engineering Directorate, the event is a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) competition involving pumpkin-flinging machines launching pumpkins that weigh 8 to 10 pounds (Class A) and two-pound orange squashes (Class B). Teams that didn’t choose to build their own machines also signed up onsite to compete on a novice level with human-powered machines (Class C). TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER