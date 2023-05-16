BreakingNews
PHOTOS: A look at the work of Dayton sugar artist competing on Food Network

Dayton resident Becky Beverly, the owner of Icing On Top — Becky’s Cakes, is a contestant on Food Network’s “Holiday Wars,” premiering Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. Here's a look at her work.
