PHOTOS: City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade

1 / 35
The City of Huber Heights Star Spangled Heights Parade happened on Saturday, June 29, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
