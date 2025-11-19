PHOTOS: Did we spot you in our Deck the Diamond photobooth last week?

Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
Deck the Diamond
1 / 25
"Front Page News" photos are one of the attractions at the Deck the Diamond event happening now through Jan. 3 at the Dayton Dragons Day Air Ballpark.