PHOTOS: Historic Huffman Black home becomes elegant gathering space

Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
Huffman Black
Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
The Huffman Black
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The Huffman Black is a bed and breakfast. These photos show the building before renovation. CONTRIBUTED