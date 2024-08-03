PHOTOS: Jewel & Melissa Etheridge live at Rose Music Center

1 / 30
Jewel and Melissa Etheridge played a sold-out concert on their co-headlining tour at the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top