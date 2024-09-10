Breaking: Best of Dayton: How to get involved in the 2025 contest

PHOTOS: St. Patrick's Day festivities around Butler County

031725 st Patrick's Day
031725 st Patrick's Day
031725 st Patrick's Day
031725 st Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade
St. Patrick's Day Parade
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
O'Dora Dash in Hamilton
1 / 33
Holly Burns and Noel Dawson march in the St. Patrick's Day parade Monday, March 17, 2025 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF