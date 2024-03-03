PHOTOS: See inside the Paul Laurence Dunbar House in Dayton

Step inside the home of revered American poet and author Paul Laurence Dunbar, located at 219 N. Paul Laurence Dunbar St. in West Dayton. Built in 1887-1888, the house was purchased by Dunbar’s mother Matilda in 1904. Dunbar is generally recognized as the first African American to achieve fame for his literary accomplishments as well as support himself financially through his writing. He passed away in the house on Feb. 9, 1906 from tuberculosis at the age of 33. Matilda maintained Paul’s library and study to look as they did in 1906 until her death on Feb. 24, 1934. The Ohio State Archaeological and Historical Society (now Ohio History Connection) acquired the house and opened it as a museum in 1938. The Paul Laurence Dunbar State Memorial became part of the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park in 1992. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER