PHOTOS: See inside the Wright Van Cleve House event center in Huber Heights

Step inside the newly completed Wright Van Cleve House event center, located at 5281 Bellefontaine Rd. in Huber Heights. The event space, which can hold up to 100 people, is located on the property of the city’s oldest existing building, constructed in 1813 when the area was known as Wayne Twp. A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will take place Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 from 5-8 p.m. For more information, visit wrightvancleve.com. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER