This nearly 120-year-old, single-family home on Briar Hill in Oakwood is located on a private street. It is 4,356-square-feet, three stories and has five bedrooms, three bathrooms plus big living areas. It has a 2-car attached garage, deck, fence and more. Sibcy Cline has it for sale for $1.2 million. People interested in purchasing it may call 937-609-7754. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS