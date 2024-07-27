PHOTOS: Warren Haynes Band live at Rose Music Center

Warren Haynes brought his Now Is The Time Tour to the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Haynes, his band and the Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience played two sets featuring members of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and a band only set. The concert featured never before heard arrangements from Warren’s career including the songs by Gov’t Mule, The Allman Brothers Band, The Dead, Jerry Garcia, his solo albums and more. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER