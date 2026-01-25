Breaking: Alter’s Hart wins national coach of the year award

PHOTOS: Woman turns schoolhouse into medieval-themed home

Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
Brookville schoolhouse
1 / 23
Kim Queener has turned an old Brookville schoolhouse into a medieval-themed home. CONTRIBUTED