Pizza Dive owners give update on second Beavercreek location

The pizza shop will be located next door to Rusty Taco at 2760B Towne Drive in Beavercreek.

The new 3,437-square-foot space is expected to seat 68 people inside and 32 people outside, pending permit approval for a patio. The seating capacity is double what the restaurant at 4021 Dayton Xenia Road currently holds.

Other highlights of the new space include a self-pour tap wall with 18 taps, TVs, garage doors leading to the patio and a door specifically used for carryout and DoorDash orders.

The pizza shop has been in need of a bigger dining room and kitchen — especially on Wednesday Buffet Nights where adults can eat as many slices of pizza as they would like for $12 from 4:30-8 p.m. Kids (ages 2 to 10) cost $6.

“We’ve been super excited to always look at the possibility of expanding and we love Beavercreek so much,” said Amy Jones, who owns the Pizza Dive with her husband, Michael Jones. “There’s been a demand.”

Amy Jones described the new space as a fun, cool place where groups, parties and families can feel welcomed.

Even though the second location is still within Beavercreek, Amy Jones is expecting to serve a new market with its proximity to The Mall at Fairfield Commons, Wright State University, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Fairborn.

“We’re growing and we wanted to make sure that we could fully support the Beavercreek area, but we’re hoping in the coming years that the expansion is more and we’ll be going to other areas too,” Amy Jones said.

Business will continue as usual at its original location with no changes expected.

For more information, visit pizzadive.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@pizzadive).

