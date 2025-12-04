Polar Bear Book Swap has snowballed into a true community effort

Nicole Lowe, Emma Sauerland and Erica Woodburn are the founders of “Polar Bear Book Swap,”(PBBS) a grassroots initiative dedicated to putting books directly into the hands of the children and families throughout the Northridge community.

All three women had witnessed the powerful impact reading can have on a child’s life — building imagination, confidence and opportunity. But they also knew that for many families, books are a luxury that cannot always fit into the budget.

“Books are expensive and when you must decide between paying an electric bill, putting food on the table or purchasing books, the obvious choice is that books cannot be a top priority,” said Lowe.

It set a goal of 1,000 donated books, and received more than 3,000.

Its first official event took place on Dec. 1, 2018 at a tree lighting celebration in the Northridge community. They handed out 292 books to eager children and their grateful parents.

“The joy and excitement on the faces of those families confirmed what we already believed: every child deserves to have books of their own,” said Lowe.

Since that first event, PBBS has snowballed into a true community effort. Over the years, the organization has distributed thousands of books and helped hundreds of families build home libraries. It now has obtained a 501(c)(3) status.

Local residents, area businesses, churches, and the Northridge Local School district have joined in and collaborated with PBBS. The organization is also very thankful for partnerships with others who have donated new and gently used books, organized book drives and volunteers at their various events.

They are especially grateful to Harrison Township which made one of its former under-utilized fire stations available to serve as headquarters where books can be stored, sorted and organized.

“What started as a small act of kindness among three friends has become a lasting mission to increase literacy awareness, and nurture a love for reading – one book, and one child at a time," Lowe said. Two more individuals have joined the original team— Samantha Runyon and Seth Wilson.

“Sometimes, it’s the simplest things that make the biggest difference,“ said Lowe. “When we give a child a book, we are not just giving them pages – we are giving them possibilities.“

Lowe is honored

When Lowe was honored by the Dayton Daily News as a Community Gem, she explained that in 2018 she’d lost an aunt and wanted to honor her. When she was a child, her aunt would take her to grocery stores to purchase a book instead of a toy.

“From the time I was a small child, literacy has been very important to me because its all about building a strong foundation for children to have success,” Lowe told the reporter. “They need that success.”

Lowe, who is a registered nurse and has just been elected to the Northridge school board, said the project is especially important because Northridge is without a “brick and mortar library.” Because residents in the community often walk or ride a bike, she said traveling to a library in another town is inconvenient.

Lowe and her crew attend events and partners with the Northridge school district, churches and local businesses to give books to children. They have also started some Little Libraries in the area.

“We always try to go where we know there will be children,” Lowe said. “That way they will have access to books.”

What is needed

New and gently used children’s books of all reading levels —from board books for infants to books for young adults.

Book-themed stuffed animals or polar bears that you may no longer want or need. These items are used in free gift baskets raffled off during events or, as “reading buddies” to assist children on their reading journeys and adventures.

Donations can be dropped off anytime at 3851 Montevideo Dr., (off North Dixie Drive). If you have larger donations, the team will be glad to pick them up. Call 937-516-2795.

Other ways to help

Host a book drive. Organize a collection at your workplace, church or school.

Volunteer. You can help out at a local event, or assist with sorting books at the organization’s hub located at an old fire house in Harrison Township. PBBS also stocks local little free libraries in the Northridge community and at times may need assistance such as replacing hinges and plexiglass, painting the boxes or beautifying the areas with plants or flowers.

Spread the word: follow PBBS on Facebook, share their mission and encourage others to get involved.

For more information about upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, or ways to donate please contact: polarbearbookswap@gmail.com, or find them on Facebook at: Polar Bear Book Swap.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com. Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.