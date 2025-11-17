Breaking: Bengals: NFL suspends Ja’Marr Chase for spitting on Pittsburgh’s Jalen Ramsey

Premiere date set for Dayton native Luke Grimes’ new show, ‘Y: Marshals’

Luke Grimes stars in "Y: Marshals," which premieres March 1, 2026 on CBS and Paramount+.

By Staff
1 hour ago
CBS and Paramount+ have announced a premiere date for the new television drama series “Y: Marshals” that stars Luke Grimes, who played Kayce Dutton on the hit show “Yellowstone.”

Grimes is a native of Dayton.

CBS and Paramount+ issued a short digital teaser video for the show.

“With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence,” states the CBS website synopsis of the show.

“Y: Marshals” premieres on CBS at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1. It is in a lineup of shows including “Tracker” at 9 p.m. and “Watson” at 10 p.m., according to Deadline.

Spencer Hudnut (“SEAL Team”) is the writer, executive producer and showrunner on “Y: Marshals” but “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan will executive produce along with Grimes.

Grimes is a Dayton Christian High School graduate. He studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. His credits include “True Blood,” “American Sniper” and the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise.

Luke Grimes attends the premiere of Paramount's "Yellowstone" season five at the Museum of Modern Art on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in New York.

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Grimes and his wife, Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, live in Montana and welcomed their first child last year. He is also a country singer and released his self-titled debut in March 2024.

Reporter Russell Florence Jr. contributed to this report.

