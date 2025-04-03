Prime A Cappella wins local national anthem contest, will perform at Dayton Dragons Opening Night

Prime A Cappella is a Greater Dayton area pop a cappella education program with members from throughout the Dayton region.

“We are thrilled and honored,” said Adam Scott, director of Prime A Cappella, in a press statement. “We want to do the team proud, and the country proud. Many of us have families in the military and are baseball fans.”

Scott also said the group, which has been together in its current form for about one year, have produced albums and have particularly performed in Centerville.

“We are a fully-auditioned mixed ensemble,” he said. “Some of our members were previously students of mine. Prime is not for profit. My work with Prime is my way to pay forward. We have produced albums and videos, done professional recordings as well as the Centerville Holiday Show and some other performances in Centerville.”

Dayton Dragons President Robert Murphy is pleased with the result and eager for the national anthem performance to take the spotlight on Opening Night.

“Each year the National Anthem Tryouts presented by Dayton Daily News gets the Miami Valley back into the spirit of baseball, and in our 25th Season, the Grand Prize winner of this year’s contest will set the stage for a season-long celebration of the Dragons baseball and the fans and community that make it possible," said Murphy in a press statement. “The most-talented vocalists, choirs, bands and more from the Dayton community and nationwide have vied for this opportunity to perform in front of a sold-out crowd, and Adam Scott and his group, Prime A Cappella, have truly earned this opportunity. Fans and players come together at once for the national anthem, and it’s one of the most moving parts of every baseball game. We’re thrilled to have Prime A Cappella kick off Opening Night at Day Air Ballpark because we know they’ll do it just right.”

The Dayton Daily News has served as the sponsor for the national anthem audition contest for all 25 seasons of Dragons history.

All auditions in 2025 were virtual. More than 300 performers submitted auditions in 2025. Submissions were reviewed by the Dragons panel of judges.