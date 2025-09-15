Pumpkin patches in Dayton: Where to find them in the region

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 1 billion pounds of pumpkin was harvested in 2022. While states like California, Indiana and Virginia produce more pumpkins than Ohio, the Buckeye state is far from lacking in the fruit.
Across the Dayton area alone, there are several patches producing thousands of pumpkins for families to bring home. The following is a guide to a number of them:
🎃Kleather’s Pumpkin Patch
Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Oct. 30. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 31
Location: 90 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Description: Open since 1976, Kleather’s is a family-owned seasonal store known for selling pumpkins, squash, mums, fall décor and more.
🎃Brumbaugh Fruit Farm
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, nooon-7 p.m. Sunday
Location: 6420 Arcanum Hollansburg Road, Arcanum
Description: For the autumn season, guests at Brumbaugh Fruit Farm in Arcanum will be able to take home a variety of pumpkins.
🎃Niederman Family Farm
Credit: Michael D. Pitman
Hours: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday Sept. 19 through Oct. 26
Location: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Twp.
Description: Alongside various activities and fall-themed treats, Niederman Family Farm will be home to a pumpkin patch this fall. Prices will be based on the size and look of each item.
🎃Windmill Farm Market
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday Sept. 20 through Oct. 26
Location: 1454 E. Ohio 73, Springboro
Description: Famous for its hayrides, the Windmill Farm Market additionally features a selection of pumpkins for guests to purchase.
🎃Young’s Jersey Dairy
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 20 through Oct. 26
Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road, Yellow Springs
Description: One of Yellow Spring’s most popular attractions, Young’s Jersey Dairy will offer a variety of activities this fall, including a pick-your-own pumpkin patch.
🎃Lucas Brother’s Fall Festival
Hours: 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 26 through Oct. 26
Location: 3269 Ferry Road, Bellbrook
Description: The Lucas Brother’s Fall Festival, held each year at Candlebrook Farms, features a children’s corn maze, play areas, a sunflower patch and a pick-your-own pumpkin patch. Pricing will be based on weight.
🎃Burger Farm and Garden Center
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 27 through Oct. 26
Location: 7849 Main St., Newtown
Description: Guests at the Burger Farm and Garden Center’s Fall Festival can take a hayride to its pumpkin patch. There, guests can choose their own mini pumpkin to bring home.
🎃Burwinkel Farms
Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. daily Sept. 27 through Oct. 31
Location: 4359 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton
Description: As a part of its “Fall Family Fun,” guests at Burwinkel Farms can bring home a small pumpkin from its pick-your-own pumpkin patch. This activity is included with admission.
🎃Pumpkin Valley Farm
Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 27 through Oct. 26
Location: 100 Union Falls Road, Dayton
Description: This fall, Pumpkin Valley Farm will offer a corn maze, a cow train ride, play areas and a pumpkin patch. Pumpkins will be priced based on weight, with all pumpkins under five pounds set at $5.
🎃Peifer Orchards
Hours: End of September
Location: 4590 US 68, Yellow Springs
Description: Peifer Orchards will host its U-Pick Pumpkins event this fall. More details are forthcoming.
🎃Hidden Valley Orchards
Hours: Oct. 11-12
Location: 5474 N. OH 48, Lebanon
Description: After being purchased by new owners this year, Hidden Valley Orchards will host Pumpkin Days Oct. 11-12. This event will feature a pumpkin patch and other themed activities.
