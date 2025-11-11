Pyramid Hill Lights is back with new design ideas by Miami University tech students

The partnership will also allow students in Miami University’s Emerging Technology in Business and Design major to gain real world experience by working with community leaders on projects in their desired field.

“The Pyramid Hill Lights has been a long-standing tradition for many families during the holiday season,” said Sarah Templeton Wilson, executive director of Pyramid Hill. “We are excited to bring joy to our community again. Every year, our team works together to put up this show, which is entirely done with park staff and local artists. This year we are proud to showcase the new ideas of Miami University students in the Emerging Technology in Business and Design program.”

The students have created impressive visuals using projection mapping to enhance some of the park’s most iconic landmarks such as “Age of Stone” by Jon Isherwood, which will have colorful designs projected onto the stones’ surfaces and “Passage” by John Henry at the park’s entrance will have customized uplighting.

In addition to the route through a forested path, other highlights of this drive-through holiday lights experience include the return of the Bombshells of Cincinnati to yarn bomb Candy Cane Lane, a holiday game for kids, and the prepay option for faster entry. The Ross High School Art Club will also participate.

Cincinnati Public Radio will provide a curated holiday playlist for the event.

Delaney French, marketing and sales manager at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum said annual light display will feature favorites like Candy Cane Lane and Swan Lake, plus several new themes including Celestial Current, Holiday Glow and Mystic Garden.

“It’s rewarding for us to see the entire community come out and make Pyramid Hill Lights part of their annual holiday traditions,” she said. “It’s always exciting to see the familiar faces that come to the show year after year.”

Pyramid Hill will host a special night from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 1 for art educators to walk through the lights with fellow teachers and their families. Any local teacher interested should email pyramid@pyramidhill.org to register in advance. It’s free.

Spanning 75-acres with more than 1 million lights, Pyramid Hill Lights will run from Nov. 14-Jan. 4, 2026. Pyramid Hill Lights will be open from Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday 6-9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. Pyramid Hill Lights will be closed for private events on Mondays, except for Dec. 22 when Pyramid Hill Lights will be open.

Like last year, Pyramid Hill visitors have the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance through the park’s website. Cash and card payments will also be accepted at the entry gate.

Pyramid Hill Lights is set up entirely by the park staff, and the team begins setting up the annual light display in August. The park will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day to allow staff to celebrate the holidays with their families.

The park is open Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

“It’s a fun and creative event for Pyramid Hill to put on. It’s a big lift for our small but mighty staff. Yet, we always have a lot of fun putting together the show and lighting up the whole park,” French said.

HOW TO GO

What: Pyramid Hill Lights

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton

Cost: $15 per carload for Pyramid Hill members, $25 for nonmembers (carload)

Tickets and more info: pyramidhill.org/events/lights

Other: Pyramid Hill Lights will have extended hours of 6-10 p.m. Dec. 16-24, including Monday, Dec. 22.