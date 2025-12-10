Quilt made from 178 Ohio Lottery tickets wins statewide show and other arts news across Dayton region

“The House Always Wins” is a traditional Log Cabin pattern quilt inspired by close personal ties, particularly after Frontz’s husband took over his parents’ finances in 2024 following his father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. The family discovered their father had been hiding a severe, dementia-fueled gambling addiction, leading to the loss of his and his wife’s entire life savings.

“We uncovered several boxes of spent scratch-off tickets totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Frontz said in a press statement. “All the money my father-in-law so carefully saved to care for himself and his wife in their final years was gone. I felt it was important to save what was left (the tickets) and transform them into something meaningful.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Over a period of months, Frontz sorted the tickets, researched quilt patterns for their symbolism and then meticulously cut and sewed the 178 tickets into the final piece. Frontz, who is returning to a dedicated visual arts practice after a two-decade pause to raise children and work as a musician, was “absolutely stunned” by the win.

“I’ve only been making art full time since 2021, so this is incredibly validating,” Frontz said. “I put so much emotion and physical labor into this piece. Gambling addiction affects so many families, yet it’s not talked about openly. I was nervous about how viewers would respond, but so many people have shared their own similar experiences. This award validates the need to have this conversation.”

With her win, Frontz is proud to shine a light on the important work being created by local artists.

“This story is rooted in Ohio. The materials are from Ohio. To have this work recognized by the Ohio Arts Council is a profound honor,” Frontz said. “It’s a win I’m proud to bring back to my supportive arts community at Front Street in Dayton.”

The Ohio Biennial Exhibition continues through Jan. 9, 2026 at the Riffe Gallery, 77 S. High St.. Columbus. Frontz will give an artist’s talk online through the Ohio Arts Council Riffe Gallery from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Dec. 16. The URL is eventbrite.com/e/artist-talk-with-elisha-frontz-2025-biennial-juried-exhibition-tickets-1668648094369

In addition more of Frontz’s work can be seen at her studio in the Front Street Art Complex, 1001 E. Second St., which opens to the public on the first Friday and Saturday of every month. She will also have a collaborative exhibition at Sinclair Community College’s Burnell R. Roberts Triangle Gallery with fellow Dayton artist Roxanne Grooms from May 16–June 25, 2026.

Bing Davis receives Ohio Humanities award

Dayton artist, educator and community activist Willis “Bing” Davis has received the 2025 David Descutner and DeLysa Burnier Award for Excellence in the Humanities courtesy of Ohio Humanities.

His artwork incorporates a variety of media — including painting, sculpture, ceramics, clay and found object art — and is also known for its incorporation of African and African American themes.His community activism involves programs and activities across the United States, West Central and South Africa, China, Russia, Canada and South America.

In 2023, an Ohio Humanities Ignite Grant supported ThinkTV’s “Reach High & Reach Back,” a documentary about Davis’ life, work and community impact. He received one of three inaugural Descutner-Burnier Awards for Individual Excellence in the Humanities in recognition of his lifelong commitment to art, community development and education.

Sharon Schroder joins Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Board of Trustees

Sharon Schroder, Managing Director of Regulatory and RTO Affairs at AES Ohio, has been elected to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s Board of Trustees. She was elected during the organization’s September 2025 board meeting.

“Sharon brings years of community involvement at many levels in addition to her AES leadership roles,” said DPAA Board Chair Joe Zehenny and Vice Chair Pat McDonald in a press statement. “The DPAA is fortunate to have someone of Sharon’s caliber join as a Trustee.”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Since 2012, when the Dayton Ballet, Opera and Philharmonic merged into a singular organization, the AES Ohio Foundation has supported DPAA and is currently a season sponsor for 2025-2026.

“We recognize that supporting arts organizations like DPAA plays a crucial role in attracting diverse talent, supporting economic growth, and creating a vibrant and dynamic community,” Schroder said in a press statement. “It’s my privilege to support the team at DPAA.”

A resident of Bellbrook, Schroder is an active community member, serving on the City of Bellbrook Board of Zoning Appeals and Property Review Commission. She is also a board member with the American Red Cross and the AES Ohio Foundation. Outside of her professional life, she is a certified Group Fitness Instructor, marathon runner and trombone player.

‘Light Sensitive’ engages at Dayton Theatre Guild

Jim Geoghan’s engaging yet off-color comedy “Light Sensitive” is not your typical holiday fare but it certainly touches the heart at the Dayton Theatre Guild.

Directed by Rick Flynn, the play opens on the day before Christmas Eve in the New York City apartment of Tom Hanratty (commendable Frank Maranje), a former cab driver blinded by a car battery explosion. When Tom’s friend Lou D’Marco (earthy Jim Hagan) announces he’s moving to Vermont, he enlists volunteer Edna Miles (terrific Kerry Simpson) to assist as caregiver. A battle of wills ensues between Tom and Edna but frustration soon recedes into romance.

In spite of Lou’s often off-putting dialogue and Edna’s sketchy motives, “Light Sensitive” addresses themes of connection, empathy, generosity, love and understanding that are worthwhile reminders at this special time of year.

Performances continue through Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Tickets are $19-$26. Call 937-278-5993 or visit daytontheatreguild.org.