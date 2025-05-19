Breaking: Coroner rules death of man found near Miami Twp. Lowe’s an accident

R&B singer added to Fraze Pavilion lineup

Trey Songz will perform July 26 at Kettering's Fraze Pavilion.

Trey Songz will perform July 26 at Kettering's Fraze Pavilion.
R&B singer, songwriter and actor Trey Songz will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 26 at Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion.

The Grammy nominee, born Tremaine Aldon Neverson, is best known for hits like “Can’t Help but Wait,” “Say Aah” and “Bottoms Up” as well as sultry ballads “Neighbors Know My Name” and “Love Faces.”

The Virginia native released his latest single, “Can’t Stay Mad,” on May 9.

ExploreMosaic Institute finds new home as it turns 10, celebrates ‘an incredible journey of connection’

DJ Awall will be the concert’s special guest.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 23. Tickets are $40 for lawn and terrace general admission, $60 for side orchestra reserved seats, and $65 for plaza and center orchestra reserved seats. Optional lawn seat back rentals are available for $15 in advance. Ticket prices increase $5 on day of show.

Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. For tickets or more information, visit fraze.com.

FILE - In this June 25, 2017, file photo, Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Matt Sayles

Credit: Matt Sayles

