R&B singer added to Fraze Pavilion lineup

The Virginia native released his latest single, “Can’t Stay Mad,” on May 9.

DJ Awall will be the concert’s special guest.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 23. Tickets are $40 for lawn and terrace general admission, $60 for side orchestra reserved seats, and $65 for plaza and center orchestra reserved seats. Optional lawn seat back rentals are available for $15 in advance. Ticket prices increase $5 on day of show.

Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd. For tickets or more information, visit fraze.com.